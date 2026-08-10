Report: Miami Heat Learn What’s Holding Up DeMar DeRozan Decision

The Miami Heat’s interest in DeMar DeRozan has stretched back multiple weeks. After LeBron James chose the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, the Heat pivoted to DeRozan as one of its top targets.

“The Heat and free agent Demar DeRozan have had mutual interest in the past, and fresh conversations are expected in the wake of James picking the 76ers,” reported Heat insider Barry Jackson. “DeRozan, 36, isn’t a three-point shooter (just 30.2% in his career) but remains a highly skilled midrange shooter who can generate his own shot and at times, create for others.”

A former All-Star, DeRozan has recently generated more interest around the league, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards being the three teams mentioned.

Why Has DeMar DeRozan Not Signed With the Miami Heat (or Another Team) Yet?

DeRozan was waived by the Sacramento Kings in July. It was expected that DeRozan, a three-time All-NBA performer, would find a new team shortly after James’ free agency concluded. But here we are more than two weeks after James chose the Sixers. So, what is taking so long?

“This is generally the slowest time of the year and there’s no urgency for DeMar to find a spot,” reported Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. “I still think Brooklyn, Miami, Portland and Denver are interesting spots where he’d fit. There’s just no sense anyone’s in any rush.”

It is not like the Heat has not had contact with DeRozan. The two sides have communicated this offseason.

“Among the free agents currently available who the Heat has already shown some level of interest in are veteran guard Bradley Beal and veteran forward DeMar DeRozan,” Heat reporter Anthony Chiang wrote for the Miami Herald. “The Heat has had discussions with the representatives for both players, according to league sources.”

After DeRozan was let go by Sacramento, many believed the star forward would choose a team ready to compete for a championship next season. After adding Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, the Heat appears to be in that boat.

More on Why DeRozan is Still Available

According to Heat insider Ethan Skolnick, there may be a couple of other factors delaying DeRozan’s decision.

“There’s really two things that could be in play here,” Skolnick said. “I was pretty much informed … the Heat were in no hurry, that they were talking internally about things. … They did not seem pressed in terms of ‘we gotta get DeMar.’ … The two things in play are, A, could this ultimately be about money? Because the Heat could offer DeMar more than the minimum but also could be holding that for the other player that I mentioned.”

DeRozan, who was set to earn nearly $26 million from the Kings next season, received $10 million in guaranteed money. The belief is that DeRozan will ask teams for a salary notably higher than the minimum.

The second reason why DeRozan remains unsigned, according to Skolnick, is because the Heat could be waiting for DeRozan’s former teammate Zach LaVine to figure out his situation in Sacramento.

“The other thing on this is, are they just waiting on LaVine and not telling me, basically. That would be the other part of this.”

The Heat has a few roster spots left to fill and will almost certainly use them on free agents still available on the market. DeRozan is the top free agent target.