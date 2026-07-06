Miami Heat Get Major DeMar DeRozan Free Agency Update

The Miami Heat‘s patience may have just been rewarded.

Only days after NBA insiders identified DeMar DeRozan as a likely buyout candidate, the Sacramento Kings officially made it happen.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Monday that Sacramento waived the six-time All-Star after both sides worked together to end their partnership.

“Just in: The Sacramento Kings are waiving DeMar DeRozan, making the six-time All-Star one of the top free agents,” Charania wrote on X. “The sides worked collaboratively on this resolution after exploring trade routes.”

Charania added that multiple contenders are expected to pursue the veteran guard.

Miami figures to be among them.

Heat Can Finally Enter the Conversation

The Heat have spent most of free agency operating with limited financial flexibility after completing their blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Because Miami is hard-capped at the first apron, Pat Riley has had little ability to compete for players commanding significant salaries.

DeRozan’s release changes that equation.

Having cleared waivers, the 36-year-old is free to negotiate with any team, and veteran minimum contracts remain one of the Heat’s few remaining avenues to strengthen the roster without violating cap restrictions.

That is precisely why DeRozan had already emerged as one of Miami’s most logical free-agent targets before his release became official.

Miami Still Needs Another Proven Perimeter Scorer

Even after acquiring Antetokounmpo, the Heat continue searching for additional shot creation.

The departure of Norman Powell earlier this offseason left Miami without one of its most dependable perimeter scorers.

While Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo provide elite interior production, the Heat still need another player capable of creating offense in the half court, particularly late in games.

DeRozan has built an All-Star career doing exactly that.

Although his production dipped last season, he still averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 49.7% from the field in 77 games before a hamstring injury ended his season.

His mid-range scoring, playmaking and late-game shot creation would provide another offensive dimension alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Competition Will Be Strong for DeRozan

Miami is unlikely to have a clear path.

Charania reported that multiple contenders are expected to pursue DeRozan now that he has officially entered unrestricted free agency.

Interest is expected because the six-time All-Star can now be signed without requiring a trade package, and contenders seeking veteran scoring suddenly have access to one of the most accomplished players still available.

The Heat, however, possesses several selling points.

The opportunity to start and compete for a championship under Erik Spoelstra’s system and the chance to play alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo make Miami one of the more attractive destinations for a veteran chasing a title.

Buyout Market Could Shape Heat’s Offseason

DeRozan’s availability also reinforces why Riley has remained patient.

The buyout market has increasingly become Miami’s best opportunity to improve a roster constrained by salary-cap rules.

Several other established veterans remain candidates to become available before training camp, but none carries DeRozan’s résumé.

A six-time All-Star and one of the NBA’s most accomplished scorers, he immediately becomes one of the premier names left on the market.

Whether Miami ultimately lands him remains uncertain.

What is clear is that one of the Heat’s most realistic offseason targets is no longer a hypothetical possibility.

DeRozan is officially a free agent, and Riley now has another opportunity to add proven scoring around Antetokounmpo as Miami continues reshaping its championship roster.