Heat Get Major DeMar DeRozan Update Amid LeBron James Pursuit

DeMar DeRozan‘s free agency may ultimately hinge on a player who has yet to make his own decision.

According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the six-time All-Star has become one of the leading fallback options for teams still waiting on LeBron James to determine where he will play next season.

That list includes the Miami Heat.

Speaking Wednesday on NBA Today, Windhorst said DeRozan’s market remains closely tied to James’ ongoing free agency.

“DeRozan is tied to LeBron James in an unusual way,” Windhorst said.

“I believe that some of the teams that are waiting on an answer from LeBron James — teams like Miami — also could be DeRozan teams if LeBron doesn’t land there.”

Heat’s Backup Plan Emerging

Windhorst’s reporting suggests Miami’s offseason strategy remains fluid despite already reshaping its roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Rather than choosing immediately between James and DeRozan, the Heat appear willing to let the four-time MVP’s decision play out before determining their next move.

That could leave DeRozan facing a decision of his own.

“Will DeMar be willing to wait?” Windhorst said. “That’s what we’re waiting to find out.”

The timing matters.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported earlier this week that the Sacramento Kings waived DeRozan after trade discussions failed, making the six-time All-Star one of the biggest names still available on the market.

Fischer Previously Raised Fit Questions

The possibility of Miami pivoting to DeRozan comes only days after NBA insider Jake Fischer questioned whether the veteran scorer would be an ideal basketball fit alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Speaking on Bleacher Report livestream Monday, Fischer pointed specifically to spacing concerns.

“If he is looking to go to Miami, not a lot of space with Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo,” Fischer said.

“It’ll be even more of a spacing issue if LeBron does decide to go there.”

Fischer also suggested DeRozan would be best suited to joining a team prepared to make him the primary offensive creator for its second unit rather than asking him to share creation duties with multiple stars.

Heat Waiting on LeBron

Windhorst’s comments reinforce the growing belief around the league that James remains the offseason’s biggest domino.

Until he announces his plans, several teams appear reluctant to finalize alternative moves.

Miami now appears to be among them.

Whether the Heat ultimately land James or pivot to DeRozan could depend less on Miami’s preference than on which player reaches a decision first.

For now, the Heat remain in a holding pattern.

And according to Windhorst, DeRozan may be waiting right alongside them.