Heat Predicted to Land 6-Time NBA All-Star Despite Major Financial Hurdle

The Miami Heat have spent much of the summer chasing stars.

Giannis Antetokounmpo landed in Miami. LeBron James did not. Bradley Beal went elsewhere. And Klay Thompson remains stuck behind the Dallas Mavericks’ preference to trade him rather than negotiate a buyout.

That shrinking list has left another decorated scorer squarely in Miami’s orbit: DeMar DeRozan.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel predicted Tuesday that DeRozan will ultimately “find his way to Miami,” even while identifying the Washington Wizards as arguably his best basketball and financial fit. Washington can offer DeRozan the full $15 million midlevel exception, more than any other team actively pursuing him, according to Siegel.

Still, Siegel picked Miami.

The connection isn’t merely speculative. The Miami Herald previously reported that the Heat have held conversations with DeRozan’s camp since James chose Philadelphia, while DeRozan has interest in Miami.

The bigger question is whether the Heat can afford to make their interest serious.

Heat’s Hard Cap Complicates DeMar DeRozan Pursuit

On paper, Miami still has a sizable portion of its midlevel exception remaining after signing Tim Hardaway Jr.

Hardaway agreed to a one-year deal initially reported at $6.5 million, using part of the Heat’s MLE. Siegel subsequently reported Miami had $8.9 million of its exception remaining and that DeRozan would have “high interest” in joining the Heat if that amount were offered.

In practice, Miami’s situation is tighter.

The Heat are hard-capped at the $209 million first apron following their offseason moves and have only roughly $10 million of total room beneath it. They still need enough space to complete two roster signings, effectively limiting them to only $7 million of their remaining exception for one player and the veteran minimum to fill out the last spot.

That could put Miami at a significant disadvantage against Washington.

The Wizards can offer the full $15 million MLE. Miami would likely have to convince DeRozan to accept substantially less for an opportunity to chase a championship alongside Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Pat Riley Must Weigh DeRozan Against Klay Thompson

There is another layer to Miami’s decision.

Thompson remains a priority. Siegel reported last week that the Heat have stood out among the teams most motivated to add the five-time All-Star, whose shooting would provide a natural complement to Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

The Heat could also need their remaining exception money if Thompson eventually negotiates a buyout with Dallas. Miami’s financial flexibility could help replace some of the salary Thompson would surrender to become a free agent.

That creates a fascinating choice.

DeRozan is available now. Miami has already spoken with his camp. He reportedly wants to play for the Heat. And after missing on James and Beal, the six-time All-Star represents another chance to add a proven half-court scorer.

Thompson remains the cleaner fit because of his 3-point shooting. A DeRozan-Antetokounmpo-Adebayo trio would require Erik Spoelstra to navigate significant spacing concerns.

But Dallas controls Thompson’s immediate future.

Miami doesn’t have that problem with DeRozan.

The Heat can continue waiting for the player they appear to prefer, or use their limited remaining spending power on the accomplished scorer already sitting in front of them.

Siegel believes Miami eventually finds a way to make the latter happen.