Report: Miami Heat Get Major DeMar DeRozan News as Rival Takes Action

The Miami Heat has multiple roster spots to fill, and some fans are hoping one of them will be awarded to free agent star DeMar DeRozan.

However, according to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Denver Nuggets are making a strong push to sign DeRozan in free agency.

“The Nuggets have been in talks with DeMar DeRozan and are determined to get a deal done, sources told @ClutchPoints,” Siegel reported on X.

For the Nuggets to sign DeRozan, they’ll need the star forward to accept a veteran minimum contract. But it appears DeRozan is seeking a considerably higher salary, which could keep the Heat firmly in the thick of the race for the 37-year-old.

“IF he’s willing to take a minimum contract, the Nuggets would welcome DeRozan… It appears as if DeRozan is attempting to receive all of or part of a team’s mid-level exception.”

Denver’s interest in DeRozan has increased after losing star forward Peyton Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade this week.

Miami Heat Not Prioritizing DeMar DeRozan

Meanwhile, the Heat reportedly has at least $8 million of its exception money remaining. That amount could satisfy what DeRozan is seeking in free agency, but Miami appears to be preserving it for Klay Thompson — if he becomes available — leaving the team with an interesting decision to make.

“The Heat has 12 players on standard deals; the 13th would go to Thompson if Dallas buys him out and he agrees to terms,” Heat insider Barry Jackson reported Wednesday. “The 14th could go to a center, with small forward Demar DeRozan and guard Gabe Vincent among others who have received consideration. But DeRozan wants exception money, and the Heat is holding that for Thompson. Miami is expected to start the season with 15th standard contract unfilled because it’s operating under a hard cap.”

For the Heat, this is somewhat risky business. Clearly, the Heat believes there is a good chance that Thompson, who still has one season remaining on his three-year deal with the Mavs, has his contract bought out this offseason. But if Thompson remains in Dallas and DeRozan signs elsewhere in the meantime, Miami could lose both of its targets.

Meanwhile, Heat insider Ethan Skolnick said this week that he doesn’t believe DeRozan will ultimately land in Miami. The Heat and DeRozan have been linked for multiple years.

Others Could Gain Momentum in DeRozan Sweepstakes

While the Heat remains focused on acquiring Thompson, the Nuggets may become more aggressive in their pursuit of DeRozan. And if they fail, the Washington Wizards, another team with confirmed interest in DeRozan, have more money available than the Heat and Nuggets combined to make DeRozan a strong offer.

“A strong case could be made that the Washington Wizards may be the best spot for DeRozan since he could be a leader on and off the court for a team that expects to make a sizable jump during the 2026-27 season,” Siegel wrote. “… If they were to add DeRozan, the Wizards all of a sudden would have a deep roster with plenty of scoring options, and they would perhaps be the most underrated threat in the Eastern Conference. Washington still has its full mid-level exception ($15 million) to offer DeRozan, which is more than any other team actively pursuing him.”

That noted, after their involvement in a trade that sent Watson to the Cavs, the Wizards, who received Tre Mann in the deal, may not be as strongly positioned to sign DeRozan as they once were.

DeRozan has been arguably the best free agent since he was waived by the Sacramento Kings in early July. It is only a matter of time before we see where he ends up.