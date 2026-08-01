Heat’s DeMar DeRozan Pursuit Gains Momentum After Major Insider Report

The Miami Heat is after DeMar DeRozan. He may not be the perennial NBA All-Star he was in Toronto, but the Heat has roster spots to fill and needs some star power. DeRozan needs another contract.

DeRozan, who turns 37 this month, was let go by the Sacremento Kings in July after spending the last two seasons with the franchise.

After LeBron James joined the rival Philadelphia 76ers, the Heat had to figure out how to pivot. In addition to DeRozan, the Heat has Bradley Beal, a long-rumored target, and Klay Thompson on its radar.

Miami Heat’s DeMar DeRozan Pursuit Picks Up Steam

After James signed with the Sixers, the Heat got to work. According to Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson, DeRozan immediately emerged as a top Heat target.

“The Heat and free agent Demar DeRozan have had mutual interest in the past, and fresh conversations are expected in the wake of James picking the 76ers,” Jackson reported. “DeRozan, 36, isn’t a three-point shooter (just 30.2% in his career) but remains a highly skilled midrange shooter who can generate his own shot and at times, create for others.”

On Friday, the Herald’s Anthony Chiang reported DeRozan and the Heat have been in contact.

“Among the free agents currently available who the Heat has already shown some level of interest in are veteran guard Bradley Beal and veteran forward DeMar DeRozan,” Chiang wrote. “The Heat has had discussions with the representatives for both players, according to league sources.”

Last season, DeRozan registered 18.4 points per game while shooting a tick below 50 percent from the field in 77 appearances for the (tanking) Kings. It was widely expected that DeRozan would exit Sacramento this offseason and join a contender.

Already with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade in June, the Heat might be a DeRozan-caliber player away from further boosting its chances to challenge the elites of the Eastern Conference.

Landing DeRozan and Thompson Would Be the Dream Scenario

Somewhat surprisingly, the Heat doesn’t have DeRozan the highest on its priority list. That would be Thompson, the 36-year-old who signed with the Dallas Mavericks as a free agent in 2024.

According to Jackson and Chiang, the Heat is hotly pursuing Thompson as the team seeks to add elite shooting around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Thompson, one of the most iconic long-range snipers in league history, shot around 38 percent from the 3-point line last season and averaged 11.7 points per game.

Miami is hopeful Thompson and his representatives will seek a contract buyout. The five-time All-Star has one year and roughly $17 remaining on his three-year deal. However, the Mavs have yet to show interest in parting ways with Thompson unless a considerable trade offer comes their way.

Signing Thompson and DeRozan in free agency would be the ideal scenario for Miami. The Heat has up to three roster spots to fill before the start of the 2026-27 season. Adding DeRozan and Thompson won’t deliver any youth to a suddenly-veteran Heat team, but the franchise is now prioritizing experience and veteran starpower.