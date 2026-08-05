Heat Mega Trade Pitch Lands Donte DiVincenzo With Giannis in 3-Team Deal

The Miami Heat is practicing patience as it hopes for the latter stages of the offseason to play out favorably.

Miami’s offseason changed the moment LeBron James signed with the rival Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. James, the league’s oldest player, was squarely on the Heat’s radar as the team was optimistic that reunion was on the horizon. Instead, went north of the border, and the Heat pivoted to other free agents.

While the Heat seem to be aggressively exploring the free agent market, another trade might not be off the table. Miami unloaded the majority of its assets in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, but there might be a unique path for the team to land Minnesota Timberwolves sharpshooting guard Donte DiVincenzo.

The Heat Trade Idea That Lands Donte DiVincenzo Alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo

As presently-constituted, the Heat is rather light in the backcourt, with all due respect to two-way star Davion Mitchell. If Miami can get Mitchell some help, that could open up the offense around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Heat calls up the Wolves and an old friend in the Milwaukee Bucks to execute a three-team deal that sends DiVincenzo, a former first round pick, to the Heat.

Heat receives: Donte DiVincenzo, Kevin Porter Jr.

Wolves receive: Nikola Jovic and a 2027 second round pick

Bucks receive: a 2031 second round pick

It is important to reiterate that this trade is hypothetical and intended for some fun debate. So, why might all three teams agree to this trade?

What’s in it for Everyone

For Minnesota, the trade for LaMelo Ball means the team is ready to go all-in on a championship next season. Although DiVincenzo, who turns 30 next season, is a win-now player, he is likely to miss the 2026-27 season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in May. The Wolves could grab the 23-year-old Jovic and add a potential future star to its thin frontcourt depth after trading Naz Reid in the deal for Ball. A second round pick in next year’s draft isn’t anything to sneeze at, either.

For Milwaukee, the team picks up a second round pick for the oft-injured Porter.

Meanwhile, the Heat picks up two significant backcourt pieces. DiVincenzo, who spent 3 ½ seasons with Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, has converted 38 percent from the 3-point line over his eight-year career and is a very capable movement shooter. DiVincezo fits the profile of a player who can work seamlessly around Antetokounmpo.

As a potential sweetener, the Heat also lands Porter. Although he has had his fair share of injuries and some off court distractions in recent years, he is a proven scorer when healthy and available. Porter averaged 17.4 points per game last season, though he appeared in just 38 contests.

Of course, the Heat would likely have to wait an entire year before seeing DiVincezo in uniform. A former No. 17 overall draft selection, DiVincenzo tore his Achilles while diving for a loose ball in Wolves’ second round series versus the Denver Nuggets.

DiVincenzo has battled injuries over his career, but he did play in all 82 regular season games last season.

If the Heat can make a move for Klay Thompson or DeMar DeRozan this offseason, adding a healthy DiVincenzo a year later would be a pretty nice finishing touch.