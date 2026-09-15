Miami Heat Linked to Elite $32M NBA Champion in Trade to Pair With Giannis

The chances of Aaron Gordon being traded this offseason are slim. The chances of the Miami Heat being the team that lands him are slimmer. However, neither scenario is practically impossible.

The Denver Nuggets reportedly have only one untouchable player at this point, and that is Nikola Jokic. This doesn’t mean they are actively moving other key stars like Gordon. But Miami has reasons to keep him on a short list.

According to Heat Roundtable’s Sean Jordan, Miami could size up targets to add before the trade deadline to help a playoff push and a postseason run. Gordon could be one of those names.

“Over the past two seasons, Gordon has missed most of each campaign but has been productive throughout his tenure with Denver,” Jordan wrote. “After being dealt to the Nuggets in 2021, he became one of the NBA’s quiet stars while playing well and winning a title alongside future Hall of Famer Nikola Jokic.”

Gordon, who turns 31 later this week, battled with injuries for large stretches during last season and will be looking to make amends this season.

Could the Miami Heat Target Aaron Gordon?

Miami spent a huge portion of its resources to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. While the two-time MVP is worth everything spent, it has limited the franchise to even consider another high profile addition.

Gordon would be a high-profile addition. His extension kicks in this coming season and runs until the 2028-29 season, with roughly $103.6 million in guaranteed earnings over the next three seasons. That is a significant commitment, but it could work in Miami’s favor.

“A trade for Gordon probably wouldn’t be insanely hefty, given his extension now kicking in along with the fact that it seems Denver wants to build a new unit around Jokic,” Jordan added. “If that’s the case, Miami could get a pretty strong forward for a decent package without totally breaking the bank.”

To accommodate Gordon, the Heat would just have to send out Andrew Wiggins’ salary. Although, with only Wiggins, it would be tricky after the 2026-27 season as his own deal is structured in a more team-friendly way. Miami may have to send out one more slightly significant piece like Nikola Jovic to avoid any cap complications down the line.

The Nuggets are not totally ruling out moving Gordon. It was speculated early in the offseason that the veteran swingman could be on the move, especially if Denver kept Peyton Watson, who was later traded to Cleveland. But even at that, the Nuggets signed DeMar DeRozan and still have Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun on their books. Due to cap restrictions, Gordon may be expendable.

Making the Most of Gordon

Gordon’s rodeo with hamstring issues last season could be a cause for concern, but it wouldn’t stop the Heat from passing on the opportunity to add a championship-caliber forward to join Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Wiggins is still an elite option, especially defensively, but considering Gordon’s fit alongside Jokic, he may be the right fit for Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Gordon has a strong impact without the ball, and his defense on the wings would be valuable. He is likely not going to guarantee 70 games, but his production would be very helpful when on the floor as a third body next to the Heat’s two main stars.