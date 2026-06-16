Miami Heat Eye 4-Time All-Star as Backup Option if Giannis Trade Fails

The Miami Heat‘s offseason ambitions appear to extend far beyond a singular pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Even as team president Pat Riley continues searching for a trade package capable of landing the two-time MVP, a new report surfaced indicating the Heat have begun identifying alternative star targets should their long-running chase for Antetokounmpo ultimately come up empty.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Washington Wizards guard Trae Young has emerged as one of several marquee names Miami could consider if another team wins the bidding for Antetokounmpo.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant were also identified as potential contingency options.

The report illustrates a franchise unwilling to enter another season without aggressively exploring avenues to add another star.

Miami’s urgency is understandable.

The Heat’s season ended in disappointment after a loss to the Charlotte Hornets in the Play-In Tournament, extending a frustrating stretch in which the organization has repeatedly remained competitive but has lacked the type of elite offensive talent capable of consistently contending for championships.

Giannis Remains Miami’s Preferred Ultimate Prize

Antetokounmpo remains the player Miami covets most.

However, acquiring him has always represented a difficult proposition.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently reported that Milwaukee “doesn’t love” Miami’s current offer, while Heat insider Ira Winderman said the Bucks are seeking a package centered around a player they can immediately market as the face of their next era.

“What I was told today was, [Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslem] wants his player,” Winderman said. “The Bucks want to have their trophy. They want to say ‘yes, we lost a top 5 player but look who we got.’”

The Heat’s collection of young players and draft assets could still keep them in the conversation, but rival teams such as Boston and Portland may possess stronger headlining pieces should Antetokounmpo formally become available.

That reality appears to be forcing Miami to prepare for multiple outcomes.

Why Trae Young Makes Sense for the Heat

Among the names linked to Miami, Young may be the cleanest basketball fit.

The four-time All-Star remains one of the league’s premier offensive organizers and playmakers. Despite an injury-riddled campaign that included a trade from the Atlanta Hawks to the Wizards, Young averaged 17.9 points and 8.0 assists in 15 appearances split between the two teams.

League executives widely view the 27-year-old as a strong bounce-back candidate if he returns healthy next season.

Before last year, Young had averaged at least 25 points and 10 assists in three different seasons, establishing himself as one of basketball’s elite pick-and-roll creators and high-volume facilitators.

Those are qualities Miami has lacked.

The Heat leaned heavily on Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell to generate offense last season and often struggled to create efficient scoring opportunities in the half court. None of the three, however, is a natural table-setter capable of consistently orchestrating an offense.

Young’s arrival would immediately inject high-level playmaking and shot creation into an offense that badly needs both.

Market Dynamics Could Create Opportunity

Fischer reported that the expectation around the league remains that Young is likely to remain in Washington on a new long-term deal.

At the same time, rival teams have begun monitoring the possibility that his market could become more active.

Young faces a June 23 deadline on his $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season, and several front offices are reevaluating their roster-building strategies amid the NBA’s new flattened lottery odds.

For Miami, the equation is simple.

The Heat remain focused on Antetokounmpo. But Riley has rarely allowed his franchise to be left without alternatives.

If the Giannis dream proves unattainable, another All-Star playmaker may already be waiting on Miami’s contingency board.