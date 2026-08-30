Heat Have 3 Options for Final Roster Spot After Latest Veteran Link

The Miami Heat’s final roster spot has become less about filling a vacancy and more about choosing the right kind of flexibility.

Veteran wing John Konchar is the latest name linked to Miami, with ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel noting that the Heat previously had real trade interest in him while he was with Memphis and could revisit that interest now that he is available.

But Konchar is not the only option.

Miami has also considered a reunion with former Heat guard Gabe Vincent, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, while leaving the 15th roster spot open remains a legitimate possibility.

That gives the Heat three distinct paths entering the final stretch of the offseason.

Option 1: Sign Previous Trade Target John Konchar

Konchar would be the lowest-maintenance addition.

The 30-year-old has spent seven seasons in the NBA carving out a role as a connective wing who rebounds, defends and keeps the ball moving without needing touches.

He averaged 4.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season, though his 28.3% shooting from 3 was a concern.

The appeal is fit.

Miami already has more offensive firepower after adding Klay Thompson, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bobby Portis. Konchar would give Erik Spoelstra another bigger guard-wing who can defend multiple spots and contribute without disrupting the offense.

The Heat also would not have to give up an asset to acquire a player they once explored trading for.

Option 2: Reunite With Heat Fan-Favorite Gabe Vincent

Vincent would offer something Konchar cannot: familiarity.

He already knows Spoelstra’s system, the Heat’s culture and the demands of playing meaningful postseason minutes in Miami.

Vincent was an important part of the Heat team that reached the 2023 NBA Finals before leaving for the Lakers in free agency.

A reunion would give Miami another ball-handler who can defend at the point of attack and operate in pressure situations.

It could also reduce the learning curve compared with adding an outside veteran late in the summer.

The question is role.

Miami already has several guards competing for minutes, so bringing Vincent back would make more sense if the Heat value experience and lineup familiarity over size.

Option 3: Keep the Spot Open

This may be the least exciting option.

It could also be the most strategic.

Miami is operating close to the first apron, and preserving an open roster spot would give the Heat more flexibility later in the season.

A trade could create a more pressing need. A veteran could become available on the buyout market. Injuries could change the roster’s priorities.

Using the final spot now would remove some of that optionality.

The Heat also do not need to rush simply because Konchar or Vincent is available.

Miami has already addressed several needs this offseason, including adding Nick Richards to strengthen the frontcourt.

That gives the front office room to be selective.

Konchar would add size and versatility. Vincent would bring familiarity and playoff experience. Leaving the spot vacant would preserve flexibility for a potentially better opportunity later.

Miami’s final roster decision may ultimately reveal what the Heat value most heading into the season: depth now or maneuverability later.