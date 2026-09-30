Miami Heat Former Highest Paid Player Facing Multiyear Ban After Drug Violation

Former NBA star Hassan Whiteside has crossed the red line of the Chinese Basketball Association doping regulations. This follows recent findings that the veteran star used illegal substances.

According to the Global Times, the 37-year-old star failed doping tests conducted on him prompting a reaction from the league.

“Whiteside has been found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation following an in-competition test conducted in May, according to an announcement by the China Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) on Friday. The prohibited substances detected from Whiteside on May 6 were metabolites of oxandrolone and clomifene. The player waived his right to have the B sample analyzed,” the Global Times wrote.

The former Miami Heat star will be the subject of a serious investigation by the CBA to tackle any doping violation. The Chinese league governing body released a statement that it could take strict measures. As noted by The Athletic’s Mike Prada, “Whiteside, however, tested positive for a banned substance in May and faces a possible multiyear ban.”

Former Miami Heat Star Facing Multiyear CBA Ban

Whiteside — who became the Heat’s highest-paid player after inking a $98 million deal in 2016 — last played in the NBA for the Utah Jazz in the 2021-22 season. He played 65 games and started only eight before moving outside the NBA. He played in Puerto Rico before landing in China last year.

Whiteside was the CBA Defensive Player of the Year and helped the Sharks win the CBA championship. Most of his crucial performances will now be under a negative spotlight after the latest development.

“The game in which Whiteside was found to have committed the anti-doping rule violation was the opening match of the 2025-26 CBA playoffs between Shanghai and Shandong. He subsequently played in five more games, including all four semifinal matches where Shanghai edged Beijing to reach the finals. Whiteside did not feature in the finals against Zhejiang, as Shanghai defeated Zhejiang 4-1 to claim its second league title in June,” the Global Times added.

Shanghai will likely not have their title forfeited as Whiteside didn’t play in the finals. However, the fact that he played in the playoffs goes against everything the CBA stands for, especially for a league looking to position itself as one of the major basketball leagues in the world outside of the NBA.

Whiteside, a two-time NBA blocks leader, spent most of his career with the Heat. He played five seasons in South Beach and was a starting player during his peak years. He moved to Miami after two seasons away from the NBA, which included stints overseas with China also in the mix.

What’s Next for Whiteside?

If the CBA proceeds with its intended judgment on Whiteside, he may face a very long suspension. At worst, his career in the CBA might hang on a line, which is a huge disappointment especially as Shanghai recently signed former NBA star D’Angelo Russell. He and Whiteside are an NBA veteran combo that can light up the CBA.

Whiteside isn’t the first former NBA star to fail a doping test while playing in the CBA. In June 2025, Montrezl Harrell failed his test, but he claimed it was cannabis related rather than performance-enhancing.

The former Heat star will now await the results of the investigation and any subsequent punishment that may follow.