Heat Risk Losing Another Free Agent Target After John Konchar Miss

The Miami Heat already watched one veteran free-agent target choose New York.

Now the Knicks could threaten them again.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks have been in contact with Gabe Vincent as training camp approaches. That comes just after New York signed John Konchar to a one-year deal, despite Miami having recently discussed making Konchar an offer and speaking with his representatives about a possible training-camp opportunity.

Konchar’s deal gives the Knicks 14 players on standard contracts and puts them close to the second apron, but New York has continued surveying the market for veteran depth.

For Miami, that makes the Vincent situation harder to ignore.

Gabe Vincent Fills a Real Heat Need

A Vincent reunion would not be purely sentimental.

Miami lost two of its most important perimeter creators this summer. Tyler Herro went to Milwaukee in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, while Norman Powell left for Chicago.

Those exits stripped away a significant amount of ballhandling, shot creation and late-clock offense.

Vincent would not replace either player’s scoring burden, but he would give Erik Spoelstra another guard capable of organizing possessions, initiating offense and handling pressure without needing to dominate the ball.

That matters on a roster now built around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo has already made his preference known. ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported that he wanted Miami to bring Vincent back, reflecting the trust Vincent built during four seasons with the Heat and, most notably, Miami’s 2023 run to the NBA Finals.

Vincent started 22 playoff games during that run and became one of Spoelstra’s most trusted backcourt options.

Knicks Already Beat Miami to John Konchar

The Knicks’ involvement carries added weight because Miami has seen this movie once already.

The Heat had spoken with Konchar’s representatives in recent days and internally discussed making him an offer, according to the Miami Herald. Instead, Konchar agreed to a one-year contract with New York.

That does not mean the Knicks are positioned to sign every veteran Miami likes.

But it does establish them as legitimate competition.

New York can sell Vincent on joining the defending champions, playing behind Jalen Brunson and competing for another deep postseason run.

Miami can sell something different: familiarity, a clearer need for another ballhandler and an organization where Vincent already knows the system and the personnel.

Heat May Need to Move Faster

That is why Vincent’s market matters more now than it did earlier in the summer.

Miami has reasons to preserve roster flexibility, but waiting carries risk.

The Heat already saw Konchar choose New York after both teams expressed interest. If the Knicks are now circling Vincent too, Miami may have to decide whether its need for another dependable playmaker outweighs the value of keeping its final roster spot open.

Vincent would not solve every creation issue created by the Herro and Powell exits.

But he would give Miami something it currently needs badly: another trusted guard who can handle the ball, settle possessions and function next to stars.

The Knicks have already taken one option off the board.

The Heat may not want to give them the chance to do it twice.