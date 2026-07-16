Heat Open to Reunion With Former Guard Amid LeBron Pursuit

The Miami Heat‘s offseason has looked unusually quiet from the outside.

Inside league circles, however, there is a growing sense that the inactivity has been intentional.

NBA insider Jake Fischer said Wednesday that the Heat remain interested in bringing back former guard Gabe Vincent, while also suggesting Miami’s cautious approach to the rest of free agency continues to be influenced by its pursuit of LeBron James.

Speaking during Bleacher Report’s livestream, Fischer identified Vincent as one of the players Miami continues to monitor.

“Gabe Vincent is someone on their radar to return to Miami as well,” Fischer said. “So it’s not exactly like we haven’t been able to hear anything out of Miami. They just haven’t done anything outside of the [Tyler] Herro trade, and I do think a lot of their interest is stemming, or a lot of their pause is stemming from their interest in LeBron James.”

The comments offer the clearest indication yet that the Heat’s front office is balancing immediate roster needs with the possibility of a much larger move.

Vincent Could Fill Familiar Role

Few players understand Erik Spoelstra’s system better than Vincent.

After joining Miami on a two-way contract in 2020, the undrafted guard steadily developed into one of the Heat’s most dependable rotation players, earning the NBA G League’s Most Improved Player award before carving out a permanent role with the parent club.

His breakthrough came during the 2022-23 season.

Vincent averaged 9.4 points and 2.5 assists during the regular season before elevating his game throughout Miami’s unexpected run to the NBA Finals. Starting every postseason game, he averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 assists while delivering several signature performances, including a 29-point outing against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals and 23 points in the NBA Finals.

That postseason earned Vincent a three-year, $33 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The production never followed.

Injuries and inconsistent play limited his impact in Los Angeles before he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks at last season’s deadline. Vincent averaged 3.9 points, 1.6 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 24 games with Atlanta while playing just 13.3 minutes per contest.

Now an unrestricted free agent, Vincent could return to the organization where he enjoyed the best basketball of his career.

Heat Continue Building Around Giannis

Miami’s roster has undergone a dramatic transformation since acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier this offseason.

The blockbuster trade cost the Heat Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and rookie Kasparas Jakučionis, while Norman Powell departed in free agency.

President Pat Riley has since added Tim Hardaway Jr., re-signed Simone Fontecchio and negotiated a contract extension with Andrew Wiggins that lowered his 2026-27 salary by roughly $9 million, creating additional financial flexibility.

Even after those moves, Miami still has room to strengthen its backcourt.

Vincent would provide an experienced reserve behind Davion Mitchell while bringing playoff experience, defensive toughness and familiarity with Spoelstra’s demanding system.

LeBron Decision Could Shape Next Move

Fischer suggested Miami’s remaining offseason plans may ultimately hinge on James.

The Heat have consistently been linked to the four-time MVP since he informed the Los Angeles Lakers he intends to play elsewhere, and Fischer indicated that possibility continues to influence Miami’s pace in free agency.

Whether James ultimately lands in South Florida remains uncertain.

But while the Heat wait for clarity on the biggest name available, Fischer’s latest reporting suggests they are also preparing for more practical additions.

A reunion with Vincent would not match the magnitude of adding James.

For a team trying to maximize every roster spot around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, however, bringing back one of Spoelstra’s most trusted former guards could prove to be a move that makes plenty of basketball sense.