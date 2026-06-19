Heat Get Unexpected Assist in Giannis Pursuit From 60-Win East Rival

The Miami Heat‘s pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo may have received an unexpected assist from one of the NBA’s rising powers.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Detroit Pistons have emerged as a potential third-team facilitator in a blockbuster trade that would send Antetokounmpo to Miami, with Tyler Herro ultimately landing in Detroit.

Stein reported Thursday in The Stein Line that Detroit should be monitored closely as a participant in any Giannis-to-Miami negotiations because of its interest in acquiring Herro, one of the league’s premier scoring guards and shooters.

For the Heat, that development could be significant.

Miami has long been considered one of the leading suitors for Antetokounmpo, but constructing a trade package that satisfies the Milwaukee Bucks while preserving enough talent around the former MVP has always been the challenge. A willing third team interested in Herro could help unlock the complicated mechanics of such a blockbuster.

Heat Have Been Searching for a Trade Framework

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently reported that Milwaukee has not been particularly enamored with Miami’s trade proposals and continues to discuss packages with other teams.

Miami’s best-known offer reportedly includes Herro, rookie center Kel’el Ware, forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., either Pelle Larsson or Kasparas Jakucionis, and up to three first-round picks plus draft swaps.

The Heat, however, have limitations compared to teams that can overwhelm Milwaukee with draft capital and young stars.

That’s where Detroit’s involvement becomes intriguing.

The Pistons own their own first-round pick in each of the next seven drafts, can trade up to four first-round selections, and have swap rights available in every season. They also possess 14 tradeable second-round picks.

Detroit’s extensive draft inventory gives it the flexibility to help facilitate a complex, multi-team transaction while potentially allowing Milwaukee to receive additional assets and Miami to avoid completely emptying its roster.

Why Tyler Herro Appeals to Detroit

Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon recently emphasized the organization’s desire to improve its perimeter offense.

“Spacing the floor is huge and just giving more optionality on the offensive end to have more creativity,” Langdon said Thursday. “When you have multiple ball-handlers and more shooting on the floor, that opens it up for our three best players.”

Herro checks virtually every box on Detroit’s wish list.

The 26-year-old averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range during the 2025-26 season. Although injuries limited him to 33 games, he remains one of the NBA’s most dynamic perimeter scorers and is extension eligible this offseason.

Pairing Herro with All-NBA guard Cade Cunningham would give Detroit another elite shot creator while significantly improving the spacing around its young core.

Giannis Trade Dream Remains Alive for Miami

The Heat have consistently been linked to Antetokounmpo because of their aggressive team-building approach and strong organizational reputation under president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra.

Now, with Detroit reportedly interested in helping facilitate a deal if it means landing Herro, Miami may have found something it previously lacked in the Giannis sweepstakes: another motivated team capable of helping bridge the gap between what the Bucks want and what the Heat can realistically offer.

For a franchise chasing another championship and another superstar, that could be the most encouraging development yet.