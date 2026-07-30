Heat Face Questions Over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo Frontcourt Fit

The Miami Heat entered the offseason determined to reshape their roster, and Pat Riley delivered one of the NBA’s biggest moves by acquiring two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. While the addition immediately raised Miami’s championship aspirations, it also sparked discussion about how Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo will coexist in the frontcourt.

The questions have only grown after Miami missed out on LeBron James, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. With the Heat expected to build around Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, former NBA forward Josh Smith believes the pairing still has significant questions to answer, particularly when it comes to spacing and offensive roles.

Despite those concerns, Miami remains confident that Antetokounmpo’s arrival gives the franchise one of the league’s strongest frontcourts. The challenge now is surrounding the duo with the right supporting cast as the Heat prepare for the 2026-27 season.

Josh Smith questions Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo frontcourt fit

Speaking about Miami’s revamped roster, Josh Smith said in “Nightcap Show” that the Heat still need to improve their perimeter shooting while expressing uncertainty over how Antetokounmpo and Adebayo will operate together.

“I think they need more shooting, for sure. I’m trying to figure out how that Bam and Giannis situation works. When you been in a situation like Giannis where you’ve been the man and controlled everything pretty much, how you want to move, Miami is a little different. It’s going to be interesting to see how all that works down there.”

Smith’s comments center on Miami’s offensive structure rather than the talent of either player.

Antetokounmpo has spent his entire NBA career as the focal point of Milwaukee’s offense. During the 2025-26 season, he averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 62.4% from the field across 36 regular-season games.

Adebayo, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the league’s most versatile two-way big men. Both players are at their best attacking the paint, creating natural questions about spacing if Miami cannot consistently surround them with perimeter shooting.

Although Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell and Tim Hardaway Jr. each shot well from three-point range last season, Miami’s offense will still depend on how quickly Antetokounmpo and Adebayo develop chemistry in half-court situations.

Bam Adebayo could follow Chris Bosh’s blueprint alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo

One possible solution is for Adebayo to embrace a role similar to the one Chris Bosh accepted after joining LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami.

Bosh entered the Heat as a five-time All-Star and adapted his offensive game, stretching the floor more often to create driving lanes for his superstar teammates. Adebayo could be asked to make a similar adjustment with Antetokounmpo now leading the offense.

There are signs that such an approach is possible.

Adebayo expanded his perimeter game during the 2024-25 season by shooting 35.7% from three-point range on 2.8 attempts per game. His efficiency declined to 31.8% while increasing his volume to 5.5 attempts during the 2025-26 campaign, but his willingness to space the floor gives Miami another offensive option.

The Heat also continues searching for additional scoring and shooting around their new core. Rachel Nichols recently defended Miami’s acquisition of Antetokounmpo despite the disappointment of missing out on James.

“When it didn’t happen, now all of a sudden, ‘Oh, we only got Giannis’ is a disappointment when it shouldn’t be. You got Giannis Antetokounmpo! He’s a force, man. Two-time MVP!”

Nichols added that the offseason remains unfinished, noting the Heat still need more reinforcements before they can be viewed as complete championship contenders.

Miami’s success may ultimately depend on how quickly Antetokounmpo and Adebayo adjust alongside one another. Their combined talent gives the Heat one of the NBA’s most formidable frontcourts, but maximizing that partnership will require the right balance of spacing, complementary roles, and supporting personnel throughout the roster.