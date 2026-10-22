Heat’s Giannis Antetokounmpo Breaks LeBron James’ Record

The Miami Heat made the biggest splash of the NBA offseason when they traded with the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Sure, the Philadelphia 76ers landed LeBron James, but he’s 41 now. The Sixers also traded for Jaylen Brown, so maybe they win the award for the combo moves.

But as far as one move, for a player in his prime, nothing was bigger than the Heat sending a massive package to Milwaukee to get Giannis.

It’s the kind of move a team makes when it feels that it can legitimately contend for an NBA title with an upgrade — and the Heat landed a Giannis-sized upgrade.

That brought tons of anticipation to his debut on Wednesday night when the Heat took on the Minnesota Timberwolves and their new star, LaMelo Ball.

The Heat came out on the wrong side of the scoreboard, but Giannis did make history in the process.

Giannis Breaks LeBron’s Record

LeBron James had held the Miami Heat record for most points scored in a debut with 31.

That, of course, was quite the anticipated debut itself. James had held The Decision to announce he’d be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Heat, and so everyone wanted to see how he’d do with his new team.

Giannis didn’t come with quite as much hype, in part because he was traded rather than putting on a television production to announce his choice, but it was still a big night for Antetokounmpo.

And while out there against the Timberwolves, Antetokounmpo broke James’ record.

Giannis dropped 35 points to set a new Heat mark for most points in a team debut.

35 points in his first game for Miami, beating the 31 LeBron scored in his own Heat debut back in 2010. Giannis did not come to South Beach to ease in. Can he take the Heat all the way this season? — PAPA JAY 🇬🇭 (@Paajay_1) October 22, 2026

Giannis Irony

The ironic part of this is that Antetokounmpo likely couldn’t care less that he reached such a mark to pass James.

He’s one of the most competitive players of this era, much less likely than his peers to spend time working out with NBA opponents and instead focusing on an intense internal drive to get better.

So Giannis almost certainly was just annoyed that Miami lost on Wednesday night.

The good news for the Heat is that such a feeling will only push Antetokounmpo even more. There’s a long season ahead, and his fit already looks solid in Miami.