Heat’s Giannis Antetokounmpo Receives Massive Praise From NBA Icon

Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo have shared some memorable battles over the years, and both remain among the NBA’s most respected stars. With Durant beginning a new chapter at the Houston Rockets and Antetokounmpo preparing for his first season with the Miami Heat, comments from either player continue to draw attention across the league.

Antetokounmpo enters the 2026-27 season after a blockbuster move to Miami, where expectations are already high. Durant, meanwhile, remains one of the game’s greatest scorers, making his assessment of fellow superstars significant.

As both players prepare for the upcoming campaign, Durant recently revisited his admiration for Antetokounmpo, while Giannis’ career journey continues to be highlighted by his durability and consistent production over more than a decade in the NBA.

Kevin Durant Calls Miami Heat Star Giannis Antetokounmpo His Favorite NBA Player to Watch

Speaking about players he enjoys watching the most, Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant had high praise for Miami Heat star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There’s a resurfacing clip of Durant saying Antetokounmpo stands above everyone else because of his unique physical gifts and overall impact on the game.

“Greek Freak probably the number 1 guy I like to watch. Greek Freak I think is a force and I’ve never seen anything like him. His ceiling, he could be the best player to ever play if he really wanted to. That’s pretty scary to think about but he’s by far my favorite player to watch.”

The comments echo praise Durant also shared in 2017, when he described Antetokounmpo as a player unlike anyone he had seen before.

Since then, Antetokounmpo has added multiple MVP awards, a Defensive Player of the Year honor, an NBA championship and a Finals MVP to his résumé. His rise from the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft to one of the league’s premier stars has made him one of the NBA’s defining players.

While Durant’s remarks focused on Antetokounmpo’s talent and potential, Giannis’ consistency on the court provides another reason why he remains among the league’s elite.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Durability Continues to Define His NBA Career

Antetokounmpo’s availability has been one of the biggest strengths of his career.

Across 13 NBA seasons, the Miami Heat forward has averaged 32.7 minutes, 24.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. His highest workload came during the 2017-18 season, when he averaged 36.7 minutes per contest.

Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd previously explained why he was comfortable giving Antetokounmpo heavy minutes during his early development.

“We talk all the time about how he feels,” Kidd said. “The one thing I’ve always been a big fan of is guys who can play 40 minutes… We had multiple guys in the 40s when I played.”

Kidd also made it clear that Antetokounmpo could always communicate if he needed rest, but the forward consistently embraced the challenge.

That approach has translated into remarkable durability. Except for last season, Antetokounmpo has appeared in at least 60 games every year of his career. He has also played 68 regular-season games with at least 40 minutes each, a notable figure in an era when workload management has become increasingly common.

As Antetokounmpo begins his first season with the Heat, expectations remain high following his move from Milwaukee. Durant’s comments serve as another reminder of the respect Giannis commands throughout the NBA, while his sustained production and durability continue to make him one of the league’s most influential players.