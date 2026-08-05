Miami Heat Trade Pitch Lands Giannis a $95 Million 3-Point Sniper in Major Deal

We have hit the dog days of the offseason, but the Miami Heat is still devising ways to add more talent around the newly-acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo, the 31-year-old two-time NBA MVP, was acquired by the Heat from the Milwaukee Bucks in a seismic trade in June. Miami’s offseason changed at that moment.

From there, the Heat turned their attention to signing LeBron James, whose nearly monthlong free agency gripped the basketball world unlike any offseason saga in years. James, however, landed in Philadelphia, and the Heat then turned to other veteran stars available on the market. The top offseason priority has become Dallas Mavericks sharpshooting guard Klay Thompson. But with Thompson appearing unlikely to become a free agent like the Heat is hoping, here’s perhaps a better idea.

The Trade Idea That Gets Giannis Antetokounmpo a Sharpshooting Wing

It’s not hard to understand why players who excel as 3-point shooters often perform well alongside Antetokounmpo. That’s why the Heat has fixated on Thompson, who despite being 36 and well past his prime remains an elite shooter from beyond the arc.

Move over, Klay. In a hypothetical scenario, the Heat moves past Thompson and adds veteran sharpshooter Cameron Johson from the Denver Nuggets. Here is a proposed framework:

Heat receives: Cameron Johnson

Nuggets: Nikola Jovic and a 2031 second round pick

It is important to reiterate that this trade is hypothetical and intended for some fun debate. So, why does this deal make sense for both teams?

Why Miami and Denver Make it Happen

For Denver, Johnson has been a heavy speculated trade chip all offseason. While there have been some reports that the Nuggets have resisted offers for Johnson, whom they acquired last summer, their roster is expensive, and their financial situation is tighter than any team in the league. Moving Johnson in this deal not only helps Denver shed nearly $7 million in payroll but gives the team a 23-year-old potential long-term asset in Jovic.

For Miami, Johnson, 30, might be a better Thompson at this point in Thompson’s career. Johnson cashed 43 percent of his 3-point attempts last season — five percentage points higher than Thompson — and averaged 12.2 points per game in 54 appearances. Johnson may be on a heftier contract than Thompson — who is entering the final season of a three-year deal he signed with Dallas as free agent in 2024 — but is six years younger than the four-time champion.

Johnson, who was a key piece off the bench for a Phoenix Suns team that reached the 2021 NBA Finals, also has playoff experience and knows what it’s like being counted on as a spot-up shooter in high stakes games.

Sure, there may be a scenario where the Heat acquires Johnson for Jovic and a draft pick and signs Thompson if he gets his contract bought out in Dallas. But the likelihood it plays out that way is extremely small because the Heat would struggle to make room for even one more minimum contract.

For now, Thompson remains the Heat’s top target, even more than DeMar DeRozan. But landing Johnson from Denver might be an excellent fallback option.