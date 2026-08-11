Heat Proposed to Land $175 Million Star Guard Next to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Many teams are finished with their offseason business, but the Miami Heat still has more work to do.

The Heat is looking to round out the roster around the newly-acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo. A two-time NBA MVP, Antetokounmpo’s addition to the Heat instantly elevates the team’s ceiling, but many would contend Miami is still another piece from having enough to challenge the champion New York Knicks and the new-look Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference.

One area the Heat could particularly use help is the backcourt. The Heat has confirmed interest in free agents DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal, and both players would add another dynamic to the team’s guard positions. But there is one under-the-radar name the Heat should look into.

This Miami Heat Trade Idea Lands Giannis Antetokounmpo a Star Backcourt Partner

Toronto Raptors star Immanuel Quickly could be an intriguing option. With the Raptors grooming promising young stars Jamal Shead and Ja’Kobe Walter, the team could look to move Quickly and the nearly $100 million he is owed over the next three years. With the Heat needing a legitimate on-ball creator in the backcourt, Quickley makes too much sense as a potential target. Here’s a proposed framework that sends the 27-year-old guard to Miami.

Heat receives: Immanuel Quickly and Jamison Battle

Raptors receive: Davion Mitchell, Nikola Jovic and a 2031 second round pick

It is important to reiterate that this trade is hypothetical and intended as a suggestion. So, why might both teams agree to the deal?

Why Toronto and Miami Execute the Trade

For the Raptors, replacing Quickley with Mitchell is a slight downgrade on both sides of the ball, but Mitchell is an efficient long-range shooter, intense on-ball defender and is on a much cheaper contract. Perhaps the highlight of this deal for the Raptors is the opportunity to experiment with Jovic, a 23-year-old with future star potential. Jovic could add to Toronto’s impressive collection of young forwards, including Scottie Barnes, Collin Murray-Boyles and Allan Graves.

For the Heat, Quickley is a strong option to help run the offense through. A 27-year-old former All-Rookie performer, Quickley would give the Heat a consistent on-ball creator. Quickley can generate scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. He averaged 16.4 points and six assists per game last season. He has also cashed 38 percent from the 3-point line over the last three seasons in Toronto.

Defensively, Quickley is a standout player. He netted 1.3 steals per game and tied for 13th among guards in defensive win shares last season.

Not to forget Battle, the 25-year-old forward with some upside. He would bring strong 3-point shooting to a team looking for more marksmen. Battle shot 42 percent from beyond the arc last season.

Quickley and Battle may not make the Heat a top team in the East, but he would be a clear backcourt upgrade and, perhaps more importantly, a piece who could make it easier for Miami to add another significant free agent. That would be particularly useful if the Heat ultimately lands someone like Beal or DeRozan, two guards who carry much of their value with the ball in their hands.

Should the Heat consider Quickley as a trade target this offseason?