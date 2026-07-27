Miami Heat Face DeRozan Competition as 2 Rivals Emerge

The Miami Heat’s interest in DeMar DeRozan is real. So is the competition that could force Miami to make a quicker decision than it might prefer.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Monday on NBA Today that the Heat, Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams pursuing DeRozan, the six-time All-Star who remains one of the most accomplished players available in free agency.

“Probably the biggest name guy right now, DeMar DeRozan, six-time All-Star,” Charania said. “I’m told Miami, Denver, and Cleveland are among the teams interested in DeMar DeRozan, a scorer, playmaker, a clutch performer down the stretch of games.”

For Miami, the appeal is obvious.

DeRozan would give the Heat another established half-court creator to complement Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. He would also address one of Miami’s remaining needs after its blockbuster trade for Antetokounmpo sent Tyler Herro to Milwaukee as part of the package and All-Star Norman Powell bolting to Chicago in free agency.

The question is not whether DeRozan could help the Heat. It is whether Miami is willing to commit its remaining spending power before another contender does.

Heat Weighing Patience Against DeRozan Market

The Heat have spoken with DeRozan’s representatives since LeBron James chose the Philadelphia 76ers, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. But no agreement has been reached, and it remains uncertain whether Miami will make an offer.

Jackson reported that at least one Heat official favors waiting for the market to develop before using one of the team’s three open roster spots or committing some of its remaining $8 million in exception money.

That approach is consistent with how Heat president Pat Riley’s front office often operates. Miami prefers to preserve flexibility until it has a clearer view of every available option.

But DeRozan’s market may not cooperate with that timetable.

Jackson reported that DeRozan has interest in joining the Heat, though several teams have contacted his camp. Because some of those teams can offer exception money, DeRozan does not need to accept a minimum contract or wait indefinitely for Miami to act.

The Heat are also keeping an eye on Klay Thompson, who remains under contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Miami’s interest in Thompson could explain some of its hesitation to spend its remaining exception money on DeRozan.

Preserving flexibility, however, has value only if the preferred alternative eventually becomes available.

Nuggets, Cavaliers Put Pressure on Miami

Charania’s report introduces two credible threats to Miami’s pursuit.

Denver can offer DeRozan an opportunity to join a championship-caliber Western Conference team, while Cleveland is searching for additional scoring and late-game creation as it attempts to strengthen its position in the East.

DeRozan still provides both.

The 36-year-old averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 77 games last season before his tenure with the Sacramento Kings ended. His ability to create shots in the midrange, draw fouls and generate offense late in games remains valuable, particularly for contenders that can cover for his limitations defensively.

Miami’s potential fit is more complicated because Antetokounmpo, Adebayo and DeRozan are not natural floor-spacers. The Heat would need to surround that group with dependable shooting and carefully structure late-game lineups.

Still, DeRozan would give Miami another player capable of producing offense when playoff possessions slow down and initial actions fail.

The Heat have already made their defining offseason move by acquiring Antetokounmpo. What comes next is about building a roster equipped to maximize a championship window that opened immediately.

Miami can remain patient. But with Denver and Cleveland pursuing the same player, it may not be able to remain patient for long.