Heat Could Explore Kevin Love Reunion Amid Interest In LeBron James

If there’s one thing the Miami Heat’s roster needs right now, it’s more shooting. Adding Giannis Antetokounmpo comes with the caveat that you need floor spacers around him at every position.

Despite Giannis’ addition, Miami is reportedly in the race to acquire LeBron James this summer, too. The veteran superstar is a free agent after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this summer.

According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, Kevin Love could be a potential veteran addition to Miami’s roster, should LeBron opt to return to Miami.

“If James picks the Heat, there has been talk that Kevin Love could return to Miami,” Jackson and Chiang report. “That certainly cannot be ruled out, but isn’t something Miami has pursued to this point.”

Love spent two and a half seasons with the Miami Heat between 2023 and 2025. Throughout his two full campaigns with the franchise, he played in 78 games, averaging 7.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He shot 34.7% from deep and 55.8% from two-point range.

It’s worth noting that Love is currently an unrestricted free agent, having left the Utah Jazz and the end of last season. The opportunity to team back up with LeBron, who Love won a championship with during their time in Cleveland, could potentially be a draw for the veteran stretch 4.

Scout Believes Love Would “Make Sense” For Heat

When speaking with Jackson and Chiang, an anonymous NBA scout admitted that Kevin Love would make sense for Miami, assuming LeBron was also teaming up with Erik Spoelstra’s roster.

“Love would make sense because of the connection with LeBron and the Heat; he can still pass, rebound and make an open shot,” the scout said. “I wouldn’t do Eubanks. I’m higher on Nick Richards than others. You don’t want him as your backup five but a pretty good No. 3 center.”

Love would certainly assume a depth role within the Heat’s rotation. However, his experience, passing and floor spacing would all be ideal for the system Spoelstra would need to deploy to get the best out of Giannis, Bam Adebayo and LeBron.

Heat Viewed As Front-Runners For LeBron James

According to ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, the Miami Heat are front-runners to sign LeBron James this summer.

“I heard that Miami is at the top of the list,” Perkins said in a July 20 episode of ESPN’s ‘NBA Today.’ “…. If Miami wants some real motion, Giannis already done his press conference so he’s there. He has to pick up the damn phone. That’s what LeBron James wants.”

Pairing LeBron with Giannis would certainly propel the Heat toward the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference. Even at this late stage of his career, LeBron is arguably a top-25 player in the NBA.

Nevertheless, if LeBron does return to Miami, the need for floor spacers will only increase. Pat Riley will have a tough task on his hands when it comes to adding the shooters Miami will need to get the best out of its star trio.

Still, that’s a good problem to have, and one Riley would likely embrace.