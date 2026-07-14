Heat Insider Reveals Where Russell Westbrook Stands Amid ‘Possibility’ Rumors

The Miami Heat have been linked to Russell Westbrook throughout the opening weeks of free agency, but the organization’s level of interest appears far more measured than recent speculation has suggested.

Miami Herald Heat insider Barry Jackson reported Monday that while Westbrook remains a possible option for Miami, the franchise has not made an aggressive push to sign the veteran guard.

“The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy reported Sunday that free agent guard Russell Westbrook is a possibility for the Heat if Miami doesn’t sign LeBron James,” Jackson wrote. “While nothing can be ruled out, the Heat has not been aggressively pursuing the nine-time NBA All-Star, who averaged 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 58 starts for the Sacramento Kings last season.”

Jackson’s reporting offers a more complete picture of where the Heat stand as they continue navigating one of the NBA’s most uncertain free-agent markets.

Rather than rushing to fill their remaining roster spots, Miami appears content to remain patient while waiting for LeBron James’ decision—a domino that could reshape the plans of several contenders.

Heat Continue Waiting on LeBron

James remains the centerpiece of Miami’s offseason.

The four-time NBA MVP has been linked to the Heat after informing the Los Angeles Lakers that he intends to continue his career elsewhere, leaving Pat Riley’s front office in a holding pattern alongside several other teams.

That patience extends beyond James.

Veteran free agents Bradley Beal, DeMar DeRozan and Westbrook all remain available as clubs across the league wait to see where James ultimately lands before committing their remaining financial resources.

For Miami, the timing makes sense.

The Heat currently have 12 players under contract, leaving them two players short of the NBA’s required 14-player regular-season minimum. They also retain approximately $7 million from their non-taxpayer mid-level exception in addition to a veteran-minimum contract.

Those resources give the Heat multiple ways to complete the roster once the market becomes clearer.

There is little urgency to spend them before the league’s biggest free-agent question is answered.

Westbrook Fits the Financial Profile

That does not mean Westbrook is off Miami’s radar.

One day earlier, NBA insider Jake Fischer identified the Heat as a “quite plausible” destination after the Washington Wizards’ acquisition of Khris Middleton effectively eliminated another potential landing spot for the former MVP.

Fischer noted that Westbrook’s expected veteran-minimum salary aligns with Miami’s limited financial flexibility following its blockbuster acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

From a roster-building standpoint, the fit is understandable.

Westbrook averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists while starting 58 games for the Sacramento Kings last season. His pace, playmaking and durability could provide valuable depth behind a core led by Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, even if questions remain about his perimeter shooting alongside Miami’s frontcourt stars.

Still, Jackson’s latest reporting suggests the Heat are not treating Westbrook as an immediate priority.

Instead, Miami appears determined to preserve optionality.

Should James choose another destination, Riley would still have the flexibility to pivot toward Westbrook, Beal, DeRozan or another veteran addition. Until then, the Heat’s measured approach reflects an organization intent on keeping every avenue open rather than forcing an early decision in a market that has yet to fully develop.