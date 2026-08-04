Miami Heat Trade Pitch Reunites Jrue Holiday With Giannis in 3-Team Deal

The Miami Heat is still exploring ways to add to the talent around the newly-acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo. Perhaps his ole’ championship-winning teammate from Milwaukee outta do the trick.

Antetokounmpo, 31, is still regarded as one of the top players in the NBA. He’s proven alpha on a title team. But many would argue Miami is still a step below the champion New York Knicks and the new-look Philadelphia 76ers in the East.

The Heat continue to target players like DeMar DeRozan and Klay Thompson, both still starting–quality contributors. But neither can bring the championship-level impact like Jrue Holiday still can. It might be time to give the Portland Trail Blazers a call.

Jrue Holiday to Miami Heat Would Make Giannis Antetokounmpo Happy

Handling playmaking duties with Antetokounmpo operating as the league’s most devastating slasher, Holiday made some magic in Milwaukee with the big fella. That’s a formula the Heat could use,

In a hypothetical scenario, the Heat call up the Blazers and Detroit Pistons to discuss a three-team framework that brings Holiday, a two-time champion, back to Antetokounmpo for another championship push.

Heat receive: Jrue Holiday and Daniss Jenkins

Blazers receive: Nikola Jovic, Myron Gardner and a 2027 second round pick

Pistons receive: Davion Mitchell

It is important to reiterate that this trade is entirely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate. So why might this work well for all three teams?

The Heat grab land Holiday, the aging but still highly effective guard to give Antetokounmpo a teammate he trusts. Just two years ago, Holiday proved his championship impact once again by playing a key role in the Boston Celtics’ run to the 2024 title. He followed that up by stringing together some fine performances for the United States in the Paris Olympics.

With Holiday and Jenkins, Miami adds two backcourt playmakers. Let’s just say that’s a nice little win there for the Heat.

For Portland, waving goodbye Holiday clears a logjam in the backcourt. The team already has Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson and the newly-acquired Ja Morant. By trading Holiday, Henderson and Morant, the two youngsters of the bunch, get their shine. Plus, the Blazers generate roughly $32 million in apron space by unloading Holiday’s contract in this deal. Not to mention that Portland, already building for the future, gets to experiment with a 23-year-old potential future star in Nikola Jovic.

Meanwhile, Detroit adds a starting-caliber guard in Mitchell, who can defend with the best of them. He shoots it well from the 3-point line, too. That’s some needed help for ascending superstar guard Cade Cunningham.

Can Holiday and Giannis Do it Again?

Holiday is no doubt getting older; he is pushing his late 30s and isn’t the terrorizing on-ball defender he was in Milwaukee. But for a Miami team already banking on veterans and aging stars, Holiday is a worthy gamble.

In last season’s playoffs, Holiday once again showed how greatly he could impact high stakes games. Although the Blazers were ousted from the tournament in five games by the San Antonio Spurs, it was Holiday who kept leaving a mark.

Holiday logged an impressive 16.4 points and 7.2 assists per game for the Blazers. Now give Antetokounmpo that kind of production from his starting point guard and see what happens.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo famously won the Bucks their first title in multiple decades as teammates in 2021.