Report: Miami Heat Get Major Jrue Holiday Trade Update After Klay Signing

The Miami Heat has had a celebratory offseason. After landing Giannis Antetokounmpo in a league-rattling blockbuster trade in June, the Heat landed veteran sharpshooting guard Klay Thompson, who reached a contract buyout with the Dallas Mavericks last week.

Antetokounmpo and Thompson are two of the Heat’s major additions this offseason; the other two are a pair of 3-point marksmen in big man Bobby Portis and forward Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Heat still has three roster spots open, and the growing belief is that the team will fill at least two of them before the start of the 2026-27 season.

One name who has routinely made the rounds in Heat trade speculation is Jrue Holiday, especially with Miami’s glaring need for a star floor general. Is the veteran Holiday, a two-time NBA champion, on the way out of Portland?

Insider Dishes on Jrue Holiday to Miami Heat Rumors

There is no doubt Holiday, Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks teammate, would fit wonderfully in Miami. But there is plenty of doubt that he departs from the Trail Blazers this offseason. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Holiday’s link to the Heat is purely speculative.

“Jrue Holiday is not going anywhere,” Fischer, speaking on the Bleacher Report NBA insider live stream notebook on Tuesday, said flatly. “… For some reason, people online love to make graphics about Jrue Holiday finding a buyout agreement with Portland; they put him in a Sixers uniform, they talk about him going to Miami.”

Fischer noted that the Blazers, who acquired Holiday from the Boston Celtics in June 2025, firmly intend to retain the 36-year-old former All-Star despite the team’s crowded backcourt situation.

“The Blazers want Jrue Holiday. It doesn’t matter that Damian Lillard is coming back from a torn Achilles, it doesn’t matter that they traded for Ja Morant; Portland has no intent of trading Jrue Holiday or signing him to a buyout agreement.”

Latest Update is a Blow for Miami

Unless the Blazers change their tune on Holiday, a two-time All-Star, that’s a big name the Heat can’t go after.

To be clear, there is no evidence that the Heat view Holiday as a target, either now or before the trade deadline in February.

Holiday’s connection to Miami became a thing when Antetokounmpo was traded from the Bucks to the Heat. Holiday was the star point guard for the Antetokounmpo-led Bucks, who after acquiring Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2020 offseason, claimed the 2021 NBA title.

After winning a championship with Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, Holiday moved to the Boston Celtics in 2023. And a similar thing happened. Months after Holiday landed with one of the world’s most decorated sports franchises, the Celtics won the 2024 NBA with Holiday’s help.

At 36, Holiday remains a high-impact player. In Portland, he is viewed as the veteran leader with championship experience. Last season, Holiday helped guide the rising Blazers through the play-in tournament and into the playoffs, where they played a hard-fought five-game series against the eventual Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs.

Holiday doesn’t seem like a gettable target for the Heat or any team at this time, but if that changes, the Miami rumors will likely percolate once again.