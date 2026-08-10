Report: Miami Heat Get Good News on Klay Thompson Pursuit from Top Insider

Although the Dallas Mavericks are making it clear that they won’t buyout Klay Thompson’s contract and let him enter free agency, the Miami Heat is patiently waiting for its opportunity.

The Heat’s interest in Thompson stretches back several weeks. Thompson, 36, was among a small handful of players the Heat reportedly pivoted to after LeBron James chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami’s interest in Thompson remains strong. The team believes Thompson, one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, would pair well alongside the newly-acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo. But what will it take for the Heat to land Thompson at this point?

Miami Heat Get Major Reason to Believe in Signing Klay Thompson

According to Heat insider Ethan Skolnick, the team is trending toward signing Thompson as a free agent and not having to acquire him via trade.

“I believe that the Heat will end up with Klay Thompson and I don’t believe they will have to trade anything for him. And I know right now they’re not inclined to trade anything for him.”

There has been plenty of speculation that the Heat would need to surrender 23-year-old forward Nikola Jovic in a trade for Thompson because of both players’ nearly matching salaries. But Skolnick said that’s not the case.

“I know people are saying, well they could dump the (Nikola) Jovic contract and all that, but that’s not where this is heading based on my information, unless something has changed dramatically over the past couple of days. That has been consistent all along. I still think (it’s a) strong likelihood of Klay being in Miami.”

There is speculation that Thompson is open to leaving the Mavs and joining the Heat. The former All-Star has been seen working out with Heat players in various videos recently posted on social media.

Mavs Exploring Klay Trade

What we know so far is that the Mavs are unwilling to let go of Thompson without receiving something in return. According to The Athletic, Dallas has explored trade offers for Thompson.

“At this point, it remains unclear if Klay Thompson — the Mavericks’ leading 3-point shooter in each of the past two seasons — will be back in Dallas for a third year,” the report said. “The Mavericks have explored his trade market but have yet to find a deal, multiple sources with rival teams told The Athletic on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss any potential negotiations. Thompson is owed $17.5 million this season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027.”

The Mavs may be trying to secure a return for Thompson, who is entering the final season of a three-year deal he signed with the franchise as a free agent in 2024. But knowing Thompson will hit unrestricted free agency anyway next offseason, the Heat has no problem waiting patiently for Thompson to reach a buyout.

“It appears that the Heat will remain patient in filling out the rest of its roster to give Thompson time to possibly shake free through a buyout agreement,” Heat reporter Anthony Chiang wrote for the Miami Herald.

The Heat remains the top suitor for Thompson despite recent interest from the Los Angeles Lakers. Miami has also been linked to free agents DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal.