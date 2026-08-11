Heat’s Klay Thompson Pursuit Takes Telling Turn After Lakers Post

The Miami Heat’s pursuit of Klay Thompson has always depended on two uncertainties: whether the Dallas Mavericks will let him go, and where the four-time NBA champion would prefer to land if they do.

Thompson’s latest social media activity offered a reminder that Miami could be facing a formidable competitor on the second question.

The Mavericks guard reposted an Instagram Reel featuring a modified NBA 2K simulation in which Thompson was replaced by his father, Mychal, in the Los Angeles Lakers’ starting lineup. The simulated Showtime group — Magic Johnson, James Worthy, A.C. Green, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Mychal Thompson — defeated the Detroit Pistons near the end of the 1980s era.

Klay Thompson added a note over the clip: “This is what my dreams look like on a consistent basis,” while thanking the creator for the simulation.

It was playful, but not meaningless. Thompson grew up around the Lakers through his father, a two-time champion with the franchise and its longtime radio analyst. He has also been linked to Los Angeles throughout his career.

For the Heat, who have shown significant interest in Thompson as a potential shooting addition, the post is unwelcome evidence of the Lakers’ emotional pull.

Lakers Remain a Natural Klay Thompson Landing Spot

Thompson chose Dallas over the Lakers in 2024 free agency, largely because he wanted to play beside Luka Doncic. That part of the equation has changed. Doncic is now in Los Angeles, and the Lakers remain a logical destination if Thompson becomes available.

Christian Clark of The Athletic previously reported that Thompson would be open to joining the Lakers. His father has also resumed his long-running campaign to bring his son to Los Angeles after unsuccessfully pushing for it in 2024.

John Ireland of ESPN Los Angeles said in January that he had been told Thompson’s agent would call the Lakers first if Dallas bought him out because the veteran would like to finish his career there.

The Lakers cannot offer Thompson the money he is currently owed. But a buyout would change the marketplace, allowing Los Angeles to sell a reunion with Doncic, family proximity and the chance to play for the franchise he grew up following.

Miami can offer a compelling basketball case of its own. A Heat roster built around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo needs movement shooting and spacing. Thompson, even in a diminished role, remains one of the game’s most dangerous off-ball threats.

Mavericks Still Control Thompson’s Future

The Heat’s interest is contingent on Thompson reaching free agency.

NBA insider Jake Fischer said Miami’s pursuit would materialize only if Thompson reaches a buyout with Dallas. The Stein Line’s Marc Stein previously reported that the Mavericks prefer to explore trades rather than release Thompson outright.

Dallas is now said to be resistant to a buyout, aware that the Heat and Lakers would likely line up if Thompson becomes available. Thompson is owed roughly $17.5 million in the final season of his contract, leaving him with little financial incentive to surrender a meaningful portion of that money.

Last season, Thompson averaged 11.7 points in 21.7 minutes while shooting 38.3% from 3-point range, his lowest scoring output since his rookie season. But his shooting reputation, postseason experience and championship pedigree still make him a worthwhile target for teams seeking one more high-level specialist.

The Heat have not lost Thompson. They have not even had the chance to sign him.

But his Lakers-themed “dream” offered a glimpse of the challenge ahead. If Dallas eventually gives Thompson his freedom, Miami may need more than a defined role and a contender’s sales pitch to keep him from returning to Los Angeles.