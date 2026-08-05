Miami Heat Get Major Klay Thompson Trade Update After New Mavs Report

The Miami Heat’s interest in Klay Thompson has been well-established. After LeBron James signed with the conference rival Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, the Heat quickly set its sights on Thompson and free agent stars DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal.

Thompson, 36, signed with the Dallas Mavericks as a free agent in 2024. His decision was mostly rooted in wanting to win a fifth championship and doing it alongside Luka Doncic, who is now, of course, a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, who have suddenly emerged as a suitor for the sharpshooting guard.

The Heat has pushed Thompson to the top of its priority list, but it is beginning to look more and more like Miami will have a tough time adding him to the roster via free agency this offseason.

Miami Heat Waiting on Klay Thompson, But Mavs Seems Decided

The Heat have held back on trading for Thompson, who has one year remaining on his contract, and hope the Mavs star shakes free via buyout. But it doesn’t appear that Dallas has no interest in letting Thompson walk for nothing in return.

“To this point, Dallas has not been looking to find a buyout agreement with Klay Thompson,” Jake Fischer said on the Bleacher Report NBA insider notebook live stream. “He’s got one year left on a three-year, $50 million deal that Klay signed two seasons ago when he left the Golden State Warriors, the franchise he won four championships with.”

Although the Mavs are unwilling to buyout the remaining $17 million on Thompson’s deal, they are willing to trade the four-time champion. But it appears that Dallas has a significant asking price for Thompson.

“At this point, it remains unclear if Klay Thompson — the Mavericks’ leading 3-point shooter in each of the past two seasons — will be back in Dallas for a third year,” The Athletic reported. “The Mavericks have explored his trade market but have yet to find a deal, multiple sources with rival teams told The Athletic on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss any potential negotiations. Thompson is owed $17.5 million this season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027.”

Miami Faces Competition for Klay

Recently, it was reported that Thompson, a Los Angeles native, has some level of interest in a homecoming. That has opened the door to a reunion with Doncic on the Lakers.

“It’s not a surprise to me that my buddy Christian Clark, the Mavericks writer over at The Athletic, said and reported this week that Thompson would welcome a return home to Los Angeles, of course, where he is from, where his father, Mychael Thompson has played and done media for a long, long time here,” Fischer reported.

Added Fischer: “This market that is shaping up for him, the fact that there is some L.A. interest, the fact that there is Miami interest, there’s probably other teams that have interest in Klay Thompson as well.”

Thompson, a two-time All-NBA performer, averaged 11.7 points and shot 38.3 percent from the 3-point line last season. At this point, Thompson starting the 2026-27 season in Dallas is certainly on the table.