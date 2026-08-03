Heat Get Major Klay Thompson Trade Update as Mavericks Make Key Decision

The Miami Heat is squarely in the mix to land Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson, but it won’t be easy.

The good news is that the Mavs have made their decision. That it is time to explore trade offers for Thompson, one of the greatest shooters of all time who spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors.

According to The Athletic, the Mavs have looked around to find a solid for Thompson, but nothing of note has materialized.

“At this point, it remains unclear if Klay Thompson — the Mavericks’ leading 3-point shooter in each of the past two seasons — will be back in Dallas for a third year,” the report said. “The Mavericks have explored his trade market but have yet to find a deal, multiple sources with rival teams told The Athletic on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss any potential negotiations. Thompson is owed $17.5 million this season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027.”

Miami Heat Hoping to Get Hands on Klay Thompson

The Athletic also noted that the Heat remains a suitor for Thompson, who has one year left on a three-year deal he signed with the Mavs in 2024.

“The Miami Heat are another team frequently mentioned in NBA circles as a potential landing spot for the future Hall of Famer,” the Athletic wrote.

The Heat’s interest in Thompson was first reported by Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. The Heat is hoping Thompson shakes free via a buyout with the Mavs.

“It appears that the Heat will remain patient in filling out the rest of its roster to give Thompson time to possibly shake free through a buyout agreement,” Chiang wrote for the Miami Herald. However, it appears the Heat won’t land its wish to acquire Thompson at least until sometime after this offseason, as Dallas is reportedly unwilling to buyout the remaining amount on the former All-Star’s remaining contract.

“The Mavericks, to my understanding, have been keen on wanting to keep Klay Thompson for a trade,” reported NBA insider Jake Fischer said. “… The word has been consistent though that Dallas does not want to buyout Klay Thompson and see him walk for nothing.”

Miami Not Looking to Trade for Klay

After expending virtually all of its trade assets to acquire two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat is reportedly unwilling to pursue Thompson via trade.

“While a trade for Thompson is also possible, it would be challenging to pull off considering the only three players on the Heat’s current roster able to be traded for Thompson in a one-for-one deal are Nikola Jovic, Davion Mitchell and Bobby Portis. The cleaner path is for the Mavericks to eventually agree to a buyout with Thompson, with Thompson hypothetically giving up $7 million of his current salary to become a free agent.”

Miami has a few roster spots to fill, and Thompson would make a solid addition on a minimum or similar deal. It remains to be seen if the Mavs change their position on Thompson.