Heat Receive Major Klay Thompson Update as Two Paths to Deal Emerge

The Miami Heat continue to be linked with Dallas Mavericks veteran Klay Thompson as the NBA offseason enters another key stretch. Thompson remains under contract with Dallas for the 2026-27 season, but multiple reports have connected him with Miami as the Heat continue evaluating ways to strengthen their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Dallas, meanwhile, is still managing its roster after an active offseason. Thompson’s future remains unresolved, and the Mavericks have been exploring options while Miami continues monitoring the situation. With training camp approaching, the next steps involving Thompson could influence both franchises’ offseason plans.

Miami Has Two Possible Routes to Klay Thompson

“The Mavericks would trade Klay Thompson. There’s definitely been some type of buzz, framework, whatever about a Klay Thompson for Nikola Jovic thing for weeks now” — @JakeLFischer on the Heat and Mavericks talks for Klay Thompson https://t.co/Zx7udv0ueU pic.twitter.com/ijNhhiPSZQ — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) August 4, 2026

The Miami Heat have two potential paths to acquire Klay Thompson, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer: one involving a trade and the other hinging on a buyout.

Speaking on “Bleacher Report HQ”, Fischer said, “The Mavericks would trade Klay Thompson. There’s definitely been some type of buzz, framework, whatever, about a Klay Thompson for Nicola Jovic thing for like weeks now, but if that was going to happen, I think it probably would have already happened.”

Fischer’s comments indicate that a trade framework involving Miami forward Nikola Jovic has circulated for weeks, although no agreement has materialized.

Thompson is entering the final season of the three-year contract he signed with Dallas in 2024 and is owed $17.5 million. Because of salary-matching rules, Nikola Jovic, Davion Mitchell and Bobby Portis are among the few Miami players whose contracts could potentially facilitate a one-for-one deal.

The second option remains Miami’s preferred route.

According to BasketNews, the cleaner scenario would involve Thompson agreeing to a buyout with Dallas before becoming a free agent. Under that hypothetical structure, Thompson would surrender approximately $7 million of his remaining salary, allowing Miami to use the roughly $7 million left from its mid-level exception to sign him outright.

BasketNews also stated that Miami has kept that remaining cap flexibility available instead of spending it elsewhere while Thompson’s future remains unresolved.

That approach would allow the Heat to add the veteran shooter without giving up players or draft assets in a trade.

Klay Thompson’s Shooting Makes Him an Attractive Fit for Miami Heat

Miami’s continued interest centers largely on Thompson’s perimeter shooting and how it could complement the team’s current roster.

Last season with Dallas, Thompson appeared in 69 games, making eight starts while averaging 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.7 minutes per game. He shot 39.3% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range while attempting 7.6 three-pointers per game.

Klay Thompson ranked 11th in three-point percentage among 32 NBA players who averaged at least seven serious attempts per game last season. During his campaign with the Dallas Mavericks, he hit 38.3% of his 7.6 three-point attempts per game.

His long-distance resume also remains among the league’s best. Thompson has made 2,899 career three-pointers, ranking fourth all-time behind Stephen Curry, James Harden and Ray Allen.

That shooting profile is viewed as an ideal complement alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Thompson’s off-ball movement and perimeter gravity could create additional driving lanes and interior space without requiring him to become a primary offensive option.

Miami’s interest, however, is not exclusive.

Christian Clark of The Athletic recently wrote, “The Miami Heat are another team frequently mentioned in NBA circles as a potential landing spot for the future Hall of Famer.”

Clark also noted another possible destination, writing, “My understanding is that Thompson would welcome a return to Los Angeles, where he spent part of his childhood and still owns a home.”

That leaves multiple possibilities still in play as Dallas continues evaluating Thompson’s future.

For now, no transaction has been completed. But with a potential trade framework discussed publicly, Miami preserving financial flexibility for a possible buyout, and Thompson still under contract with the Mavericks, his situation remains one of the NBA’s most closely watched offseason storylines as training camp draws nearer.