Miami Heat Get Intriguing Klay Thompson Update From NBA Insider

The Miami Heat‘s pursuit of perimeter shooting may no longer hinge solely on whether the Dallas Mavericks eventually buy out Klay Thompson.

NBA insider Jake Fischer floated another potential path Tuesday, suggesting Miami could emerge as a trade partner for Dallas if the Mavericks remain unwilling to part with the four-time NBA champion without receiving assets in return.

Speaking during a Bleacher Report livestream, Fischer said the framework for a deal already exists.

“I do think that there is some possibility that there could be a trade of Klay Thompson to Miami,” Fischer said. “There’s a rough salary match with Nikola Jovic there, where Miami has certainly been willing to discuss Jovic trades all summer previous to Giannis coming into town.”

Fischer’s latest comments build on ESPN insider Shams Charania‘s report Monday that Thompson remains Miami’s top perimeter target as team president Pat Riley looks to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo with more shooting.

“They want shooting. That is the priority,” Charania said on NBA Today. “I know what Pat Riley said, ‘I want playmaking.’ I think that was a special case to LeBron James. But now they’re really looking for shooting, and Klay Thompson is at the top of their list.”

Heat Could Have Clear Trade Path

Fischer’s reporting adds another wrinkle to Thompson’s situation.

While there has been speculation that Thompson could eventually become available through a buyout, Fischer said Dallas has consistently resisted that idea.

“The Mavericks, to my understanding, have been keen on wanting to keep Klay Thompson for a trade,” Fischer said. “The word has been consistent, though, that Dallas does not want to buy out Klay Thompson and just see him walk for nothing.”

That stance could make a trade the most realistic avenue if Miami remains determined to acquire one of the NBA’s most accomplished shooters.

Thompson, 36, is entering the final season of his three-year, $50 million contract with a $17.5 million expiring salary, making him an attractive trade chip despite coming off the least productive season of his career.

He averaged career lows of 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists while making just eight starts across 69 games in 2025-26. Even so, Thompson still knocked down 38.3% of his 3-point attempts and averaged 2.9 made triples per game, traits that could be especially valuable alongside Antetokounmpo’s relentless rim pressure.

Jovic’s Future Remains Unclear

Fischer identified Nikola Jovic as a logical salary match in a potential deal.

The 23-year-old forward is set to begin a four-year, $64 million contract next season after averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 17.2 minutes over 47 games during the 2025-26 campaign.

Jovic’s long-term role has become less certain following Miami’s blockbuster acquisition of Antetokounmpo and the addition of veteran forward Bobby Portis, leaving the Heat with increased frontcourt depth entering training camp.

According to Fischer, Miami had already explored Jovic trade scenarios before completing the Antetokounmpo deal, and the franchise’s desire to maximize its championship window could make him available again if it helps address a more pressing need on the perimeter.

For now, Dallas continues to prefer a trade over a buyout. But Fischer acknowledged that position could soften if no suitable deal materializes before the regular season.

“Maybe as we get closer to the regular season, they change that stance,” Fischer said.

Until then, Thompson’s future remains one of the Heat’s most compelling offseason storylines as Riley continues searching for the elite floor spacing needed to complement Antetokounmpo and Adebayo in Miami’s pursuit of another championship.