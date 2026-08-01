Report: Heat Receive Revealing Klay Thompson Trade Update from Insider

The Miami Heat has not hidden its interest in sharpshooting guard Klay Thompson, who has become the highest priority for the franchise.

After missing out on signing LeBron James, the Heat quickly pivoted to other options. Among the other names Miami has on its radar are DeMar DeRozan and Bradley, two former All-Star who could bring a scoring punch off the bench. But the Heat remains interested in landing Thompson.

The issue is that Thompson, unlike DeRozan and Beal, is not a free agent because he has one year remaining on his contract. The Heat, according to reports, prefers to hold onto the very limited trade assets it has and hopes the Dallas Mavericks buyout the remaining $17 million on Thompson’s contract.

Miami Heat’s Path to Landing Klay Thompson Far from Easy

The Mavs have shown no interest in buying out Thompson’s contract. According to NBA insider Keith Smith, it won’t be surprising if Thompson is still a Maverick to start the 2026-27 season.

“I know there’s all this talk that Miami is focused on getting Klay Thompson, and there has been some reporting that maybe Klay and his reps will go out there and try to get a buyout from Dallas, but there’s been no real indication that’s an imminent thing or anything like that. I think there’s just as good a chance that Klay starts the year with the Mavs.”

Smith’s report backs what NBA insider insider Jake Fischer noted earlier this week.

“The Mavericks, to my understanding, have been keen on wanting to keep Klay Thompson for a trade,” Fischer said. “… The word has been consistent though that Dallas does not want to buyout Klay Thompson and see him walk for nothing.”

Thompson, 36, averaged roughly 12 points and shot 38% from the 3-point line in 22 minutes per game for the Mavs last season.

Miami Sees Klay as a Strong Option

Thompson may be an aging star, but the Heat is focused on adding shooting around newly-acquired star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was sent to Miami from the Milwaukee Bucks in a seismic trade in June.

The Heat remain hopeful Thompson will seek a buyout from Dallas.

“It appears that the Heat will remain patient in filling out the rest of its roster to give Thompson time to possibly shake free through a buyout agreement,” Anthony Chiang reported for the Miami Herald. “While a trade for Thompson is also possible … the cleaner path is for the Mavericks to eventually agree to a buyout with Thompson, with Thompson hypothetically giving up $7 million of his current salary to become a free agent. The Heat can then make up the difference on the money Thompson gave up by using the rest of its midlevel exception to offer him a $7 million salary for this upcoming season.”

Landing Thompson in a trade is challenging for Miami. The Heat emptied its war chest to acquire Antetokounmpo. As Chiang noted, the best offer Miami could make for Thompson is Nikola Jovic and a second round pick, with Jovic’s salary serving as a near-perfect match for Thompson’s.

For now, the Heat has not shown any willingness to trade for Thompson while the team continues to monitor the five-time All-Star’s situation in Dallas.