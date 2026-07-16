Heat Receive Major Klay Thompson Update Amid LeBron Watch

The Miami Heat’s interest in Klay Thompson appears real.

Their opportunity to acquire him may not come anytime soon.

NBA insider Jake Fischer said Wednesday that Miami would have interest in Thompson if the veteran guard reached a buyout agreement with the Dallas Mavericks, but league expectations currently point toward a possible in-season trade rather than an imminent separation.

“We talked about Klay a lot yesterday because there was some reporting out of Miami that Thompson would have interest from Miami if he were to sign a buyout agreement,” Fischer said during Bleacher Report’s livestream.

“But we’re not anticipating a buyout agreement anytime soon. I do think most of that Dallas stuff is something that could happen in season on the trade market here.”

Fischer’s comments add important context to Miami’s reported pursuit. The Heat may view Thompson as an ideal fit, but the pathway to landing him remains unclear.

Heat’s Interest in Thompson Is Strong

The Miami Herald reported Monday that Thompson has emerged as a player of “strong interest” to the Heat, regardless of whether Miami ultimately lands LeBron James.

That interest makes sense after a summer that dramatically reshaped the roster.

The Heat’s blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo cost Miami Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and rookie Kasparas Jakučionis. Norman Powell then departed in free agency, leaving the organization with an obvious need for more perimeter shooting around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Thompson fits that profile.

Even at 36 and coming off the least productive season of his career, he remains one of the most accomplished shooters in NBA history. His gravity away from the ball would create additional driving space for Antetokounmpo while complementing Adebayo’s passing and screening from the frontcourt.

Miami is looking to surround its new star pairing with shooting.

Few available veterans carry Thompson’s résumé or reputation as a floor spacer.

Buyout Route Appears Unlikely

Initial speculation centered on Thompson potentially negotiating a buyout with Dallas and then signing with Miami using part of the Heat’s midlevel exception.

The Herald reported that Miami could offer approximately $7 million, depending on how the team handles the rest of its offseason and its pursuit of James.

Fischer, however, suggested the Mavericks are not expected to consider a buyout in the immediate future.

Instead, Dallas may revisit Thompson’s situation during the season, when teams have a better understanding of their playoff outlooks and roster needs.

That would turn Miami’s pursuit into a longer-term monitoring situation rather than an imminent free-agent move.

Thompson Entering Final Contract Season

Thompson is entering the final year of the three-year, $50 million contract he signed with Dallas after leaving the Golden State Warriors.

He is scheduled to earn $17.5 million in 2026-27 before reaching unrestricted free agency next summer.

Last season, Thompson averaged career lows of 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists while starting only eight of his 69 appearances. He still made 2.9 three-pointers per game and shot 38.3% from beyond the arc, evidence that his most valuable skill remains intact.

For Miami, that may be enough to sustain interest.

The Heat need shooting. Thompson still provides it.

But Fischer’s latest update suggests patience will be required.

If Dallas eventually explores the trade market, Miami could emerge as a natural destination. Until then, the Heat’s interest may remain stronger than their ability to act on it.