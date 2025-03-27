Heat Named As Logical Landing Spot For $197 Million Star Forward

The Miami Heat need a new superstar. Jimmy Butler‘s departure has left the franchise short-handed, both in terms of elite on-court talent and a highly marketable star.

Enter Zion Williamson. The former Duke standout has yet to show signs of tapping into his limitless potential. Perhaps that’s why the New Orleans Pelicans still struggle to generate momentum. As such, there’s a slight chance Williamson could be available via trade for the right price.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Heat are a potential landing spot for Williamson, should he become available.

“The Jimmy Butler-less Heat seem primed for a shakeup, and president Pat Riley seldom misses an opportunity to chase a distressed asset,” Buckley wrote. “Williamson should easily meet that definition. Even if this run has helped restore some value, he won’t cost nearly as much as a player of his caliber normally would. He won’t hit even the 40-game mark, which he has failed to clear in four of his six seasons.”

Buckley continued.

“The Heat need his offense, though, and they don’t have the trade chips to find this kind of scoring punch and finishing prowess elsewhere. They also have to hope (if not believe) their coaching and conditioning program can bring out his best in ways the Pelicans never have.”

Williamson has played in 30 games this season. He’s averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 56.7% from the field. Williamson is in the second year of a five-year $197 million contract.

Williamson Would Be a Risk For Heat

Since entering the NBA, Williamson has had two healthy seasons. He played in 24 games as a rookie, 61 as a sophomore, missed the 2021-22 season with an injury, played 29 games in 202-23, 70 in 2023-24, and has played 30 so far this campaign.

That track record is far from enticing, even for a desperate Heat team. Still, Williamson’s potential and superstar upside are still a significant draw. After all, he’s only 24 years old and could still turn his career around. It may be a case of Williamson needing a new situation and a new approach to his nutrition and conditioning.

Nevertheless, Miami would be taking a significant gamble. Yes, Williamson could become an elite scorer, playmaker and defender. But, at the same time, he could also become an anchor that holds Miami back for the next four, five, or six years. Pat Riley should think long and hard before making a run at the Pelicans star.

Heat’s Pat Riley Should Retire: Gilbert Arenas

According to Gilbert Arenas, who was speaking on a recent episode of his ‘Gil’s Arena’ podcast, the time has come for Pat Riley to retire.

“Pat Riley has to fire himself,” Arenas said. “No one’s complaining about Spo (Erik Spoelstra), but it’s still like he’s overseeing Spo. He’s the Godfather.”

It would be interesting to see whether Riley’s replacement would target Williamson, especially with the risks that are associated with that move. Still, if you want the chance to land a generational talent for a cut-price deal, Williamson is the perfect candidate.

If things work out, you will look like a genius. However, a quick glance over at the Pelicans should be all the warning you need to tread carefully.