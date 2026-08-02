Report: Heat Get Major Zach LaVine Buyout Update Amid Klay Trade Talks

The Miami Heat is still sorting out its roster as the NBA offseason grows older. The Heat has its sights set on the free agent market.

Sacramento Kings star Zach LaVine has been freshly linked to the Heat, which also has DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal and Klay Thompson on its radar.

In June, Miami acquired two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal that saw the Heat virtually empty its war chest. The mechanisms of the Antetokounmpo trade have left the Heat with the free agent market as its best option to add talent. The franchise has been in contact with multiple stars but has yet to come to terms with anyone.

Miami Heat Get Latest on Zach LaVine

With the Kings headed for an all-out rebuild, it makes sense to move on from LaVine, the 31-year-old former All-Star. The problem is that LaVine is still under contract in Sacramento and is owed nearly $50 million in the 2026-27 season, the final season of a five-year extension LaVine signed in 2022.

According to Kings insider Jason Anderson, the Kings will hang onto LaVine for now despite his enormous contract.

“Zach LaVine’s uncertain future with the Sacramento Kings has been the subject of speculation for months, but contrary to recent reports the Kings are not considering a buyout, a league source told The Sacramento Bee,” Anderson wrote. “The Kings expect LaVine to compete and play well in the final year of the five-year, $215.2 million contract he signed with the Chicago Bulls in 2022. LaVine could have pursued opportunities elsewhere, but he chose to exercise his $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season.”

Anderson noted that the Kings might have looked to trade LaVine if the circumstances were more favorable. But trading such a large salary is challenging.

“The Kings could have parted ways with LaVine this summer to hasten that process, but their options were not ideal. A direct buyout would be difficult due to LaVine’s massive salary, and the Kings have been reluctant to use the stretch provision, which would allow them to waive LaVine and pay what he is owed over three years.”

Miami May Be Waiting Until Next Summer

Unlike DeRozan, Beal and Thompson, LaVine isn’t a confirmed Heat target, though Miami Herald reporter Anthony Chiang noted earlier this week that the Heat could consider LaVine as an option if he were to shake free.

According to Anderson, the Heat or any team with interest in LaVine may have to wait until after next season to land him. LaVine will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

“A number of sports media sites and fan blogs took that to mean the Kings were contemplating a buyout, generating stories about possible destinations and LaVine’s potential fit with other teams. Unfortunately for all parties, perhaps, that will have to wait until next summer,” Anderson penned.

Meanwhile, the Heat has moved Thompson, the 36-year-old Dallas Mavericks guard, to the top of its priority list. Like LaVine, Thompson is under contract for one more season. Miami is hopeful Thompson and the Mavs will agree to a buyout this offseason — although Dallas has yet to show any interest in moving on from Thompson unless it receives a favorable trade offer — allowing the Heat to directly sign the five-time All-Star as a free agent.