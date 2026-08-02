Heat Pursue Zach LaVine in Proposed Trade and Target 6-Time All-Star Wing

The Miami Heat still have some cards to play this offseason. They already made a big move by bringing in two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. He joins Bam Adebayo to form a formidable frontcourt duo.

Still, the feeling is that the Heat are still a few additions short of actually being strong contenders. Beyond those two core stars, there is a need for scoring depth after several stars have been moved.

One potential addition is Sacramento Kings star Zach LaVine and free agent DeMar DeRozan.

In a trade proposal, the Kings would get Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Jovic while Miami gets LaVine and a 2027 second round pick.

Given that free agency has not fully solved the gap in the roster after missing out on LeBron James, the Heat, for the sake of this proposal, go after DeRozan, who played for the Kings last season.

Miami Heat Plan to Add Zach LaVine and Six-Time All-Star

LaVine is still under a hefty contract with the Kings and his salary for the upcoming season is $48.9 million although it is his player option he exercised in late June. He would be an unrestricted free agent next summer which means that his return value for Sacramento can only happen now.

LaVine, a two-time NBA All-Star, had an injury-filled 2025-26 campaign but remains a valuable piece that the Heat can add. He only joined the Kings last year before the deadline but after a 60-loss season, the franchise could prioritize a rebuild.

The Kings waived DeRozan to that effect and could be open to a trade for LaVine. This proposal lands them Wiggins and Jovic who are on team-friendly deals. Wiggins did opt into his player option of $30.1 million for the next season but his new two-year extension lowers his salary in the later years, giving future flexibility.

Both Wiggins and Jovic survived the Antetokounmpo trade but they are not untradable if there is a chance to get a decent third option behind Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

The Heat would then proceed to bring DeRozan as a free agency signing to further call their roster an upgrade. He was waived to clear financial space but could be open to moving to a new destination on a veteran minimum or in Miami’s remaining mid-level exception on a good offer.

How LaVine and DeRozan Would Elevate Miami’s Roster

LaVine and DeRozan may have played for a team that lost 60 games but they were arguably Sacramento’s two best players last season. Both stars saw a dip in scoring, averaging just under 20 points for the first time in several seasons, however, that consistency is still there.

LaVine, 31 and DeRozan 36 can still offer contention-worthy production in an already stacked frontcourt of Antetokounmpo and Adebayo. They are both elite scoring options which the Heat currently lacks in the current roster.

Their only meaningful backcourt addition so far was Tim Hardaway Jr. and while an elite shooter, so too is LaVine. But Hardaway doesn’t bring the explosiveness of the two-time Slam Dunk champion and his potential secondary scoring presence as well.

This proposal would be the perfect response to replacing Tyler Herro and Norman Powell.