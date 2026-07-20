Miami Heat Get Major LeBron James Free Agency Update as Rich Paul Speaks Out

The Miami Heat continues waiting on unrestricted free agent LeBron James to choose his next team, but it appears a decision is not here quite yet.

It has been nearly a month since James, the league’s oldest player, informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he wasn’t going to return for the 2026-27 season, ending an eight-year run with the franchise he joined after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers a second time. There are three teams — the Heat, Cavs and Philadelphia 76ers — that continue to get mentioned the most as James’ next team, with many believing Cleveland is the team to beat.

According to ESPN’s Sham Charania, despite momentum pointing toward an imminent James decision, the four-time MVP is still going through a decision-making process.

“Everyone in the NBA is waiting on LeBron’s decision, his choice for now,” Charania said. “I spoke to Rich Paul, his longtime agent, this morning and Rich Paul made it clear that the choice is LeBron James’ right now; it’s up to him on a choice of which team he wants to play for.”

James appears to be headed for a 24th season, an NBA record, but where he goes is the million, make it trillion, dollar question.

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James’ connection to Cleveland goes without saying. That’s where he began his professional career. That may be where he wants to end his legendary career. Considering the 2026-27 season may be his last, The Kid From Akron finishing his run in the city where it all started would be a perfect story.

Is James’ decision driven by competing for a championship? Only partly. The Cavs would give James an opportunity to win a fifth title, and James would give them a chance to do what they did in 2016, the last time the franchise raised the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Fresh off a conference finals appearance, the Cavs feature a star-powered lineup of Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Jarret Allen and Evan Mobley. The team could make changes to the roster but is waiting on James to make a decision first.

Then there’s the Heat with the freshly acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mr. 83 points himself. With added shooting and rotation pieces, Miami could rise to the top of the Eastern Conference with James and Antetokounmpo running the show.

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It happened once. It could very well happen again. And this time, Cavs fans might be pretty confident he won’t leave a third time. The cameras will be rolling in James 24th season.

But this free agency is truly unique for James. If it were only about finishing his career in Cleveland, perhaps he would’ve made a decision a while ago. It is clear that there are many things James is weighing as he goes through the free agency process with his family.

“There is no decision, no choice yet, no timetable on a choice as of yet,” Charania added.

We have entered the fourth week of the LeBron-a-Thon. It has been tiring, even maddening for some. But this may be the last time James gets to go through this, and it’s something he seems to surely enjoy deep down inside.

But remember, he said he wouldn’t keep us waiting much longer. The Heat is hoping its number gets called soon.