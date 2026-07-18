Heat Suddenly Become LeBron James Favorites After Insider Update

The Miami Heat entered the weekend with renewed momentum in the LeBron James sweepstakes.

Hours after ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin reported that James is “truly getting much closer to a decision,” the betting market shifted dramatically. Underdog Fantasy updated its odds Saturday morning, installing Miami as the favorite to sign the four-time NBA champion.

The Heat now carry a 35% implied probability of landing James, edging the Cleveland Cavaliers at 29%. The Golden State Warriors follow at 17%, while the Philadelphia 76ers are fourth at 13%.

The movement reflects growing confidence around the league that Miami has emerged as one of the strongest contenders as James prepares to make what McMenamin believes could be his final free agency decision within days.

McMenamin: Decision Could Come Within Days

Appearing Friday night on ESPN’s SportsCenter from Fanatics Fest in New York, McMenamin said conversations over the previous 24 hours indicated James has entered the final stage of the process.

“Multiple sources familiar with his thinking told me in the last 24 hours that he is truly getting much closer to a decision,” McMenamin said.

He added that league executives are expecting clarity sooner rather than later.

“Honestly, I think it could come as early as late this weekend, early next week. Maybe Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, somewhere in that range.”

According to McMenamin, James has gathered all the information he needs from his finalists, leaving only the final consultation with his family before making what ultimately will be “his gut feel.”

Eastern Conference Appears to Hold the Edge With Heat on Top

McMenamin emphasized that none of James’ known suitors has been eliminated.

Still, based on his reporting from around the league, the momentum appears to favor the Eastern Conference.

“I’ve not been told that any of those teams are eliminated,” McMenamin said. “But in the conversations I’ve had in the last 24 hours in New York City, it seems like an Eastern Conference team will win the LeBron James sweepstakes.”

He later identified Miami and Cleveland as the two teams that currently appear to be leading the race.

“If we are going to put them, the frontrunners, Miami and Cleveland, he’s won championships there,” McMenamin said. “He’s familiar with the fans, the people and the organization.”

That familiarity has long been viewed as one of Miami’s biggest advantages. James spent four seasons with the Heat, winning two NBA championships, two Finals MVP awards and two regular-season MVP trophies while helping establish one of the league’s defining dynasties of the 2010s.

Giannis Strengthens Heat’s Pitch

Miami’s recruiting pitch, however, looks far different than it did during James’ first stint with the franchise.

After acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier this offseason, the Heat suddenly possess another championship-caliber superstar—something McMenamin suggested could ultimately separate Miami from the rest of the field.

“If you were going to look at any of the teams we were talking about, who has the best current player of the realistic option you might team up with?” McMenamin said. “You might say Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

The remark echoed the message Heat president Pat Riley and Antetokounmpo publicly delivered during the two-time MVP’s introductory press conference.

Both openly discussed the possibility of bringing James to Miami, with Antetokounmpo embracing the idea of teaming up with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and Riley making clear the organization would pursue every avenue to maximize its championship window.

McMenamin’s latest reporting suggests that the recruiting effort may be paying dividends.

Between Miami’s leap past Cleveland in the betting odds, the insider’s belief that an Eastern Conference team now holds the inside track, and Antetokounmpo’s presence on the roster, the Heat suddenly appear to have assembled one of the league’s most compelling championship cases for James.

Momentum Shifts Toward Miami

Betting odds are not predictive on their own, but they often reflect how the market reacts to credible information.

In this case, the reaction was immediate.

Within hours of McMenamin’s report, Miami overtook Cleveland as the betting favorite, reinforcing the growing belief that the Heat have gained meaningful ground in one of the NBA’s biggest offseason pursuits.

If McMenamin’s projected timeline proves accurate, the waiting may soon be over.

And as James approaches a decision that could come as early as this weekend or early next week, Miami finds itself in the unfamiliar—but enviable—position of leading the race.