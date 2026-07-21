Heat Could Offer LeBron James Something Rivals Cannot: NBA Analyst

The Miami Heat may offer LeBron James something their competition cannot: the basketball.

Not merely a place in the lineup, but control of the offense again.

ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike identified Miami as an emerging contender for James during Monday’s episode of NBA Today, citing conversations she had around the league at Fanatics Fest in New York. Cleveland had previously appeared to hold the strongest momentum, Ogwumike said, but the discussion shifted during the weekend.

“I’m saying Miami,” Ogwumike said. “Amongst conversations, [it] came up like, ‘Oh, don’t sleep on them.’”

Former James’ teammate and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins supported Ogwumike’s assessment.

“I did hear that Miami is at the top of the list,” Perkins said.

That represents an encouraging development for the Heat, who have pursued a reunion with James since he informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he intends to play elsewhere during his 24th NBA season.

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Heat Could Return LeBron James to Preferred Role

Ogwumike’s argument centered on how James would function within Miami’s offense after spending the second half of last season adjusting to Luka Dončić’s ball dominance in Los Angeles.

James remained productive, averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds. But the arrival of Dončić changed his responsibilities, frequently moving the NBA’s career scoring leader away from the primary initiator role he had occupied throughout his career.

Miami could return the ball to his hands.

“When you look at the basketball of it all, he has probably the greatest opportunity to make an impact if he’s playing the one, the two or three where he normally feasts,” Ogwumike said.

The other leading contenders already have crowded backcourts. Philadelphia is built around Tyrese Maxey. Minnesota recently paired LaMelo Ball with Anthony Edwards. Golden State’s offense still belongs to Stephen Curry, while Cleveland has Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

Miami, after sending Tyler Herro to Milwaukee in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, has a clearer opening for James to operate as its lead playmaker.

LeBron Could Join Giannis Antetokounmpo in Miami

The Heat’s strongest recruiting argument remains the opportunity to play beside Antetokounmpo.

Miami acquired the two-time MVP and Bobby Portis from the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster trade that sent Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, draft capital and a pick swap to Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo, 31, gives Miami a superstar still near the height of his powers. Pairing him with James and Bam Adebayo would create one of the league’s most physically imposing frontcourts, although coach Erik Spoelstra would have to solve the spacing challenges created by three players most effective near the basket.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said Antetokounmpo is likely the best individual teammate available to James among the remaining finalists.

“You’d probably say Giannis,” McMenamin said. “Thirty-one years old, two-time MVP and plays both ends.”

Curry remains an all-time great, McMenamin added, but is five years older than Antetokounmpo.

Miami Reunion Offers Familiarity and Control

James won two championships and four consecutive Eastern Conference titles during his first Heat tenure from 2010 to 2014. A return would reunite him with Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley, though the state of James’ relationship with Riley has remained one of the uncertainties surrounding Miami’s pursuit.

The basketball fit is becoming easier to understand.

James would not have to compete with another ball-dominant guard for control of the offense. He could organize possessions, create for Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, and determine when to score rather than waiting for opportunities away from the ball.

A week ago, Cleveland appeared to be gaining separation.

After Fanatics Fest, ESPN’s analysts heard something different.

Miami is no longer the nostalgic option hovering around James’ free agency. It may be the destination that gives him the clearest path back to being himself.