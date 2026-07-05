Miami Heat Get Bad News After New LeBron James Photo Emerges

The Miami Heat remain one of the teams pursuing LeBron James.

But the latest development in the NBA’s biggest free-agency saga appears to favor another contender.

Just days after Rich Paul identified Cavaliers assistant general manager Brandon Weems as one of Cleveland’s greatest recruiting advantages, James was photographed alongside his longtime friend and former St. Vincent-St. Mary teammate during a gathering in Akron.

The image, first shared by ESPN Cleveland and later reposted by NBA insider Marc Stein, showed James spending time with several former high school teammates, including Weems, as he continues weighing where to continue his Hall of Fame career.

LeBron James with his St. Vincent St Mary teammates – including Cavs assistant GM Brandon Weems – in Akron last night 👀 https://t.co/pSaygTBtgu pic.twitter.com/iBRPjLLvxq — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 5, 2026

By itself, the photo proves nothing.

James has long returned to his hometown during the offseason.

Yet the timing adds another encouraging sign for Cleveland—and another hurdle for the Heat—as league insiders increasingly view the Cavaliers as the frontrunners to land the four-time NBA MVP.

Rich Paul Identified Weems as Cleveland’s ‘Big X Factor’

The photo surfaced only days after Paul discussed James’ free agency on the Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman.

While breaking down Cleveland’s recruiting pitch, Paul highlighted the Cavaliers’ championship-caliber roster before singling out one executive.

“Dan and Grant, which is the Gilberts. Plus Koby (Altman), he was there when LeBron won there,” Paul said. “Big, big, big X factor, let me talk to you about Brandon Weems.”

Paul then explained why Weems could be uniquely influential.

“Brandon Weems is basically LeBron’s brother,” Paul said. “He worked his own way up. Nobody gave him anything. He’s earned to be in the front office of the Cavs. But that is a big feather in the cap for Cleveland because of Brandon Weems.”

The longtime relationship dates back to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where the two played together before Weems eventually built his own career in basketball operations.

Another Positive Sign for Cleveland

The latest image also follows reporting from Marc Stein and Jake Fischer in The Stein Line that Cleveland has emerged as the team many around the league now believe is best positioned to sign James.

According to Stein and Fischer, rival executives increasingly view the Cavaliers as offering the most compelling combination of championship potential and sentimental value, with the opportunity for James to finish his career where it began.

Cleveland also reached last season’s Eastern Conference finals before losing to the eventual champion New York Knicks, giving James a roster that appears closer to another NBA Finals than many of the other teams pursuing him.

That reality could complicate Miami’s pursuit.

The Heat can pitch James the opportunity to join Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and Erik Spoelstra, but that pairing has yet to play together, while Cleveland returns much of the core that advanced deeper into the postseason.

Heat Still Remain in the Mix

None of that eliminates Miami.

The Miami Herald recently reported that the Heat would welcome James back should he decide to return, noting that the relationship between James and the organization has improved significantly since his 2014 departure.

A reunion would pair James with Giannis and Adebayo while reuniting him with Spoelstra, who coached him to two NBA championships.

Rich Paul also emphasized that basketball is only part of the equation.

He said James’ eventual decision will ultimately depend on what is best for his family, specifically wife Savannah and daughter Zhuri.

Even so, the latest Akron photo adds to the growing momentum surrounding Cleveland’s pursuit.

Standing alone, it may simply show lifelong friends spending time together.

Viewed alongside Paul’s comments and recent insider reporting, however, it represents another reminder that the Cavaliers continue to strengthen their case—while making the Heat’s path to landing James increasingly difficult.