Heat Lifer Udonis Haslem Throws Some Unexpected Praise at Celtics Player

There aren’t many teams with a bigger rivalry than the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. There is no love lost between those two teams, especially during the Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett era.

So, it should come as a surprise that Heat lifer Udonis Haslem shared some praise for Celtics big man Luke Kornet. The Celtics center impressed during Boston’s game five win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday, May 14.

Kornet has been earning praise for his performances all season. He’s drastically improved on both sides of the ball, and is now an important part of the Celtics rotation. Joe Mazzulla’s team notably improved after Kornet replaced Kristaps Porzingis, who has been disappointing throughout the entire postseason.

Nevertheless, hearing Haslem praise a member of the Celtics roster feels weird. He has been outspoken about his disdain for the franchise in recent years. Therefore, Kornet should be honored, both by Haslem’s praise and his new nickname.

Haslem Could be Cheering for a New Veteran

While the Celtics are still impressing in the NBA playoffs, Haslem’s former team is already eliminated. As such, Pat Riley is expected to re-tool the roster this summer. During a recent media availability, Riley didn’t rule out the concept of adding a veteran star to Erik Spoelstra’s rotation.

“I think an aging great player, who may not be able to carry a team together, can rise to the occasion in the playoffs,” Riley said. “…I still think that an aging player can play. Look at LeBron [James]. I mean, look at these players. It’s incredible. Players like LeBron and others who have played into their mid to late 30s and produced at a high level can help teams win championships. You have to pick out the right one, but I’m not against that, no.”

Riley is likely talking about Kevin Durant, who has been heavily linked with Miami in recent weeks. Nevertheless, it doesn’t matter which star Miami acquires, as long as the roster is back to a level where it can contend in the Eastern Conference.

Riley Defends Heat Culture

If there’s one thing both Riley and Haslem understand, it’s the importance of Heat culture and keeping it alive. During the same media availability, Riley praised “Heat Culture” and its importance to the franchise, both historically and moving forward.

“Has it been adjusted in some way, shape or form? Yes, and you have to for this generation of players and for the league,” Riley said. “But I’m proud of the culture. I’m proud of the environment that we have created over the years, for everybody here inside who really knows it. And for the people outside who don’t really know it but want to comment on it because it’s fashionable to comment on it and criticize it, to hell with them.”

Any player Riley acquires this summer must be ready to embrace that culture. Miami has been unwavering in what it expects from players within it’s system. It’s fair to assume that isn’t going to change, especially under Riley’s watch.