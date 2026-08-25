Report: Miami Heat ‘Likely’ to Sign 6’11” Explosive Big Man After Landing Klay Thompson

The Miami Heat is still celebrating the arrival of Klay Thompson, who signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the franchise late last week, marking the team’s second-biggest addition this offseason.

Thompson also made a bit of a financial sacrifice, doing so with one vision in mind.

“I would say just the opportunity to play high-level basketball throughout the season and the chance to make a deep postseason run,” Thompson, when asked about taking less money, said Tuesday during his introductory press conference. “Those things were so attractive to me and obviously you want to maximize your earning potential as an athlete. But I’ve tasted winning before and there’s really nothing like it.”

That decision will help the Heat a great deal. The team now has the flexibility to sign two players to a minimum contract, with three open roster spots still available.

Miami Heat Eyeing Big Man After Adding Klay Thompson

According to NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin, free agent big man Nick Richards stands out as potentially the Heat’s next pick up.

“The Heat are likely to sign Nick Richards as a backup big man before training camp opens. He continues to work out in Miami and would be their 14th player under contract.”

Richards, 28, has jumped onto the Heat radar after recently working out at the team’s arena. With the Heat needing a back up big man behind Bam Adebayo, Richards, who split last season between the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls, may be the top target.

Last season, the veteran big man registered 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 48 appearances.

Last week, Heat reporter Barry Jackson reported that Richard was already a name of interest to the team before Thompson was officially signed.

“As the Heat finalizes a deal with Klay Thompson for its 13th roster spot – a deal could be formalized as early as Sunday – work already is being done on the 14th spot, which the Heat prefers to use on a power rotation player who could log minutes at center or power forward,” Jackson reported. “Veteran 6-11 center Nick Richards has emerged as a player of considerable interest to Miami, but Richards is considering several options and it’s unclear if another team has offered him more guaranteed money.”

Miami’s Offseason Business Almost Complete

In addition to Richards, the Heat also has a few other players it is monitoring, according to Jackson.

“There are a couple of other unidentified centers on Miami’s radar,” Jackson reported, “and the Heat could opt to see if any big men become available before the NBA’s Aug. 29 deadline for teams to waive players but stretch their cap hits over multiple seasons.”

If Miami lands Richards, it would take care of yet another roster concern. The Heat has had a strong offseason, starting with a seismic trade that brought Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the franchise.

Even after missing out on signing LeBron James, who inked a two-year contract with the rival Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, the Heat further bolstered it shooting by adding premier 3-point shooting wingman Tim Hardaway Jr. The addition of Thompson gives the Heat arguably one of the league’s top collections of 3-point shooters in the main rotation.