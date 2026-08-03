Heat Trade Pitch Reunites Damian Lillard With Giannis in Blockbuster 3-Team Deal

The Miami Heat could look at its current offseason dealings and be satisfied at the reaction following a disappointing 2025-26 season.

Acquiring two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was the pick of the bunch. However, the franchise could still explore further additions to boost contention hopes.

One potential idea could be reuniting Antetokounmpo with Damian Lillard, who is currently with the Portland Trail Blazers.

In a hypothetical trade, the Heat land Lillard from Portland. The Blazers in turn receive second round picks in 2027, 2028 (via LAC) and 2031. The Los Angeles Clippers then get Nikola Jovic from Miami.

Lillard and Antetokounmpo played together for the Milwaukee Bucks before Lillard returned to the Blazers. The veteran guard was waived by the Bucks last summer. A move to pair both former teammates would further stack the East ahead of the upcoming season.

Damian Lillard to Heat to Join Giannis Antetokounmpo

Lillard penned a three-year $42 million with the Blazers, and it carries a modest cap hit. His minimum contract makes him feasible to be traded and traded for.

Lillard’s deal does have a full no-trade clause, which means any move requires his approval. He negotiated it prior to joining to maintain his stance in the organization. However, that may not be a huge hurdle following the Blazers offseason acquisition of Ja Morant.

The Heat is not in a comfortable position to take on Lillard’s deal and would be forced to move Jovic. The young power forward was not included in the pieces for bringing in Antetokounmpo, which indicated his value. However, no one is really considered unmovable in Miami apart from the core players.

The Blazers now have Morant and Scoot Henderson to build around. This means that Miami may be open to moving its veteran star because, as modest as Lillard’s deal is, it still carries a cap hit.

The major cards are in Lillard’s hands to want a move. At 36, approving a move to Miami would be betting on the chance to compete for an elusive title. He sat out the entire 2025-26 season due to injury and is expected to return for the coming season. He would have a point to prove and playing for a contention roster looks enticing.

How Lillard Would Slot Into the Core

The Heat is currently short of an elite backcourt presence to complement its frontcourt stars. The team did bring in Tim Hardaway Jr. as a shooting option, but he is not the championship-level star the Heat would need.

Lillard is coming back from an Achilles injury, which means that his game sharpness may need some time to fully click. However, even at a tuned-down level, he is still one of the most elite scoring and shooting guards in the league.

Lillard and Antetokounmpo’s last partnership saw some strong performances but didn’t yield team results. The Bucks didn’t enjoy any deep postseason runs in those two years. In Miami, there may be a chance to right the wrongs in Milwaukee.

The Heat has the winning culture led by president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra. A move to South Beach could be a win-win for both Lillard and the franchise.

This would almost make up for missing out on bringing LeBron James back to South Beach.