Heat’s Dream Lineup With Klay Thompson and DeMar DeRozan Looks Championship Ready

The Miami Heat are still searching for roster upgrades despite missing out on LeBron James in free agency. After completing a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier this offseason, Miami has continued exploring ways to strengthen its rotation before training camp.

Veteran forwards Klay Thompson and DeMar DeRozan have emerged as two realistic targets. Shams Charania said Miami is among the teams interested in DeRozan, while the Miami Herald identified Thompson as the Heat’s primary target if the Dallas Mavericks complete an expected contract buyout. Adding both players would significantly reshape Miami’s rotation around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

The Heat still have roster spots available and enough financial flexibility to pursue veteran additions. If both moves materialize, Miami would enter the 2026-27 season with one of the deepest lineups in the Eastern Conference.

Klay Thompson and DeMar DeRozan could transform Miami Heat’s rotation

A successful pursuit of both veterans would give Miami a projected starting lineup of Davion Mitchell, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

The second unit would feature Pelle Larsson, Tim Hardaway Jr., DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Jovic and Bobby Portis, giving head coach Erik Spoelstra multiple scoring options and experienced depth.

Thompson would address one of Miami’s biggest needs with his perimeter shooting. The four-time NBA champion averaged 12.7 points during the 2025-26 season with Dallas while knocking down 202 three-pointers and shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. His floor spacing would complement Antetokounmpo’s interior game while creating more room for Adebayo and Wiggins.

DeRozan would strengthen the bench with dependable half-court scoring. The veteran averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Sacramento Kings last season while shooting 49.7% from the field. His ability to create his own shot and facilitate offense would give Miami another experienced option when its starters rest.

With Hardaway Jr. providing additional shooting, Portis adding rebounding and energy, and Jovic continuing his development, the Heat would have a balanced rotation capable of matching up with contenders across both conferences.

Miami Heat continue pursuing experienced veterans after LeBron James’ decision

Although LeBron James is no longer available, Miami has remained active in the veteran market rather than standing pat after acquiring Antetokounmpo.

According to the Miami Herald, the Heat have approximately $11 million of room before reaching the first apron and another $23 million before the second apron. The organization also retains part of its mid-level exception, a bi-annual exception and a trade exception, though hard-cap rules limit how those resources can be used.

Those financial tools keep both Thompson and DeRozan firmly in consideration.

The Miami Herald stated Thompson would become a primary target if Dallas finalizes his anticipated buyout. In that scenario, Miami could use its available exceptions to help complete a deal for the veteran shooter.

DeRozan also remains available after being linked with several playoff teams. Shams Charania said, “I’m told Miami, Denver, and Cleveland are among the teams interested in DeMar DeRozan.” His durability adds to his appeal, as he has appeared in 77 regular-season games in each of the past two seasons.

Bradley Beal has also been connected to Miami following his departure from the Los Angeles Clippers, but Thompson’s shooting and DeRozan’s shot creation appear to better address the Heat’s current needs.

With training camp approaching, Miami still has multiple avenues to strengthen its roster. If the franchise succeeds in adding both Thompson and DeRozan, the Heat would surround Antetokounmpo and Adebayo with experienced veterans capable of contributing immediately on both ends of the floor while significantly improving the team’s championship outlook.