Report: Miami Heat Take Firm Stance on Lonzo Ball Amid Search for Veteran PG

The march toward media day and training camp is on, but the Miami Heat may not be finished with what has already been a wildly successful offseason.

The Heat has addressed multiple roster concerns this summer, starting with the need for a legitimate superstar. Miami welcomed Giannis Antetokounmpo, and his buddy Bobby Portis, from the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster trade in June. The team also beefed up its frontcourt depth and added plenty of sharpshooting around its stars.

The final order of business may be to pick up another guard to shore up the backcourt depth behind Davion Mitchell. The Heat has been linked to plenty of guards this summer, including Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent, Ben Simmons (before he signed with Sacramento) and Lonzo Ball.

Lonzo Ball an Option for the Miami Heat?

While it is true that addressing every area on the roster in a single offseason is often unrealistic, the Heat could walk into late October with a virtually complete roster. But that can only happen if the Heat takes a chance on one of the remaining free agents, including Ball, a former No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft.

But according to Heat insider Ira Winderman, Ball doesn’t appear to be an option for Miami at this time.

A subscriber asked Winderman, “Nobody talks about Lonzo Ball being available. He can be the playmaker the Heat need. They can add him on a non-guaranteed contract or two-way, and if they get him back to form, he could be the puzzle piece to get the championship.”

Winderman’s response: “First, Lonzo Ball has been in the NBA too long to qualify for a two-way contract, which is limited to those with three or fewer seasons of service. And while the Heat do have an open roster spot, the preferred path for any upgrade at this point likely would be on ready-to-go talent, not necessarily a player who may or may not still have it. Keep in mind that Lonzo has been available to any NBA team since he was dealt by the Cavaliers to the Jazz in February and then immediately waived.”

Why Not Ball?

The Heat has $2.5 million to spend below the apron, allowing it to hand out one more minimum contract.

Ball, who is still just 28, has the skillset the Heat could really use: an unselfish, pass-first point guard who excels in transition. At least that was the case when Ball was at his best.

As many fans have come to understand, Ball’s career has been derailed by injuries. And a whole lot of them.

He was once viewed as the future of the Lakers franchise — Magic Johnson even said Ball’s number would get raised to the rafters one day — but only lasted two seasons. He was, arguably, at his best with the Chicago Bulls before major injuries took their toll; Ball was sidelined over 1000 days with severe knee trouble.

Maybe a player with that history isn’t the Heat’s cup of tea. After all, Miami has players it hopes to develop, as Winderman has often noted, so taking a chance on someone like Ball or Oladipo, though they may be former stars with proven track records, may not be the move.