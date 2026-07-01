Miami Heat Lose All-Star After Major Free Agency Move

The Miami Heat strengthened one part of their roster in free agency.

Less than 24 hours later, they suffered a major loss in another.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, free agent guard Norman Powell has agreed to a two-year, $45 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, ending a productive stint in Miami and leaving the Heat without one of their top offensive weapons as they continue building around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

The move comes just one day after Miami agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with veteran sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr., adding another perimeter threat but losing the player who emerged as one of the NBA’s most efficient scorers over the past two seasons.

Heat Lose All-Star-Level Production

Powell, who turned 33 in May, leaves Miami after producing some of the best basketball of his career.

The veteran guard averaged 21.7 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field, 38.0% from three-point range and 82.7% from the free-throw line for the Heat last season, nearly matching the career-high 21.8 points per game he posted with the Los Angeles Clippers the year before.

Across the last two seasons, Powell averaged nearly 22 points per game, earning his first NBA All-Star selection while establishing himself as one of the league’s premier scoring guards.

Although injuries have limited him to more than 60 games just once in the past five seasons, Powell has remained remarkably efficient when healthy. His 38.0% three-point mark last season was actually below his 39.6% career average, underscoring his reputation as one of the NBA’s elite perimeter shooters.

Heat’s Cap Situation Made Matching Impossible

Miami held Powell’s Bird rights, but retaining him was always going to be difficult.

Following the Hardaway signing, ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks projected the Heat to sit approximately $11.5 million below the NBA’s first tax apron while still needing to fill three to four roster spots.

That limited financial flexibility made it unrealistic for Miami to match the Bulls’ two-year, $45 million offer while also completing the remainder of its roster around Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Chicago, meanwhile, had enough cap space to sign Powell outright.

The Bulls also eliminated any possibility of a sign-and-trade. Because Powell agreed to a two-year contract—and NBA rules require sign-and-trade deals to include at least three seasons—Miami was unable to generate any return for losing the veteran scorer.

Hardaway Addresses One Need, Not Another

Powell’s departure comes immediately after Miami addressed one of its biggest offseason priorities.

The Heat signed Tim Hardaway Jr. to provide additional perimeter shooting after reshaping the roster around Antetokounmpo.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Miami specifically targeted Hardaway because of the floor spacing he provides for the two-time MVP.

Hardaway brings exactly that.

Over a 13-year NBA career, he has developed into one of the league’s more reliable three-point shooters and gives head coach Erik Spoelstra another experienced backcourt option.

But replacing Powell is a different challenge.

Hardaway adds shooting.

Powell supplied All-Star-level scoring, shot creation and the ability to consistently generate offense late in games.

Those aren’t easily interchangeable skills.

More Work Ahead for Miami

The Heat remain one of the Eastern Conference’s premier contenders after acquiring Antetokounmpo to pair with Adebayo.

But Powell’s departure highlights the difficult balancing act facing president Pat Riley and the front office.

Miami strengthened its perimeter shooting by signing Hardaway.

It also lost an All-Star who averaged nearly 22 points per game over the last two seasons.

With only about $11.5 million in room below the first tax apron and multiple roster spots still to fill, every remaining dollar will matter as the Heat continue shaping a championship-caliber supporting cast around Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.