Heat Lose Key Executive to Lakers After Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Miami Heat’s celebrated organizational continuity has taken a significant hit at an especially delicate moment.

Eric Amsler, the Heat’s vice president of player personnel and a longtime architect of their scouting and developmental operation, is leaving Miami to become an assistant general manager with the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the move Wednesday. Amsler will work under Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka alongside assistant general manager Rohan Ramadas.

For Miami, this is not merely another executive accepting a promotion elsewhere. The Heat are losing an evaluator with more than two decades of institutional knowledge just as they begin constructing a championship roster around new franchise star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Eric Amsler Rose From Intern to Heat Executive

Amsler spent more than 22 years with the organization after starting as an intern. He advanced through scouting coordination, player personnel and leadership positions with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami’s NBA G League affiliate.

The Heat promoted Amsler to vice president of player personnel and Skyforce general manager in 2023. He worked closely with team president Pat Riley, general manager Andy Elisburg and assistant general manager Adam Simon on talent evaluation and organizational development.

His Heat tenure covered three NBA championships and seven Finals appearances. In 2024, Amsler was named the G League’s Basketball Executive of the Year after Sioux Falls reached the Western Conference semifinals for a second consecutive season.

That combination of scouting and developmental experience now carries greater value in Miami than ever.

Giannis Trade Raises Stakes for Heat Scouting

The Heat paid a substantial price to acquire Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis from Milwaukee. Miami sent Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, first-round pick Nate Ament, two additional first-round selections, a pick swap and a second-rounder to the Bucks.

That deal landed the two-time MVP Miami had chased for years, but it also stripped away four young players and much of the draft capital that could have replenished the roster around him.

Antetokounmpo carries a $58.5 million cap hit this season. Bam Adebayo is owed approximately $49.5 million, putting nearly $108 million into two players before Miami fills out the rest of its rotation.

Because Miami used the expanded trade allowance to complete the Antetokounmpo deal, the Heat are hard-capped at the $209.015 million first apron. That restricts how freely the front office can add salary or correct expensive mistakes.

The result is straightforward: Miami must uncover contributors without paying premium prices.

Late draft picks, undrafted free agents, two-way contracts and G League development are no longer supplementary parts of the plan. They are essential to constructing a sustainable contender around Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Amsler helped oversee precisely that work. His Skyforce operation provided developmental opportunities last season for Jahmir Young, Trevor Keels and Vladislav Goldin.

Lakers Finally Land Their Scouting Executive

Los Angeles had pursued Amsler for months to fill an assistant general manager position focused on personnel, scouting and player development. Ramadas, a former New Orleans Pelicans executive, oversees analytics and strategic initiatives.

Amsler’s arrival completes that structure amid the Lakers’ proposed $12.5 billion sale from Mark Walter to Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger.

Miami still has one of the NBA’s deepest executive groups. But in the restrictive apron era, one missed evaluation can become an immovable contract, while one overlooked prospect can preserve a championship window.

The Heat finally landed their whale. Now they must replace one of the people responsible for finding the affordable talent needed to keep him surrounded.