Heat Get Bad News As NBA Analyst Calls Them a ‘Horrible Defensive Team’

The Miami Heat will enter the 2026-27 NBA season with a new-look roster led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo after one of the biggest offseason moves in the league. Miami reshaped its team around the former MVP, hoping to become a contender in a competitive Eastern Conference.

The Heat also made changes around their star duo, adding players such as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bobby Portis while moving on from Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Norman Powell and Kel’el Ware. The roster is expected to rely on its athleticism, versatility and transition play, with Erik Spoelstra looking to maximize the talents of Antetokounmpo and Adebayo on both ends of the floor.

With preseason discussions surrounding where Miami fits among the East’s contenders, analysts continue to debate whether the Heat’s revamped roster has enough balance to compete throughout an 82-game season.

Bobby Karalla Calls Miami Heat a “Horrible Defensive Team” Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo

“[The Miami Heat are] a horrible defensive team. Horrible defensive team without Giannis, bad defensive team with him. They could finish bottom half in defense in the league.” – @bobbykaralla via @DLLS_Mavs 🎥: https://t.co/jBStxxIVxd https://t.co/X5KRxpkkxj pic.twitter.com/exNXf5uufe — Dru (@dru_star) July 31, 2026

Speaking on the “DLLS Mavs” podcast, Bobby Karalla first questioned how the Miami Heat would perform if Giannis Antetokounmpo missed significant time during the season.

“When Giannis misses 30 games, they’re going to lose 20 of those at least. I’m going under,” Karalla said.

Kevin Gray Jr. responded by pointing to Miami’s projected starting lineup, saying, “Yeah. Like, their projected starting lineup is Davion Mitchell, Tim Hardaway Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Giannis, and Bam.”

Karalla then criticized the group, saying, “That is a horrible defensive team.”

Gray followed up by saying, “Giannis misses 20, 25 games. It’s over.”

Karalla doubled down on his assessment, adding, “Horrible defensive team without Giannis. Bad defensive team with him. They could finish bottom half in defensive.”

When Gray questioned whether Miami was really that poor defensively, Karalla replied, “Tim and Wiggins. I mean, unless Wiggins buys in, dude.”

The comments came despite Antetokounmpo’s reputation as one of the NBA’s premier defenders. According to the career statistics provided, the former Defensive Player of the Year has averaged elite production throughout his career, recording 8,882 rebounds, 1,088 blocks and 995 steals while shooting 55.4 percent from the field.

Miami Heat Expect Defense and Transition Play To Define Their New Identity

Miami’s outlook entering the season differs from the criticism raised on the podcast.

Last season, the Heat played at the NBA’s fastest pace and averaged 32.2 transition points per game, the highest mark in the league. However, they ranked 23rd in transition efficiency at 1.10 points per possession, showing there was room for improvement despite playing fast.

The organization expects Antetokounmpo’s arrival to help create more efficient transition opportunities. The combination of Antetokounmpo, Adebayo, Mitchell and Wiggins gives Miami multiple players capable of forcing turnovers, securing rebounds and pushing the ball quickly before opposing defenses are set.

The Heat also finished 14th in defensive rating last season despite playing at the league’s fastest pace. They believe adding Antetokounmpo alongside Adebayo can improve that foundation without sacrificing speed.

Miami is also expected to give Antetokounmpo more responsibility as a primary ball-handler. With a backcourt that includes Mitchell, Ryan Conwell, Dru Smith and Pelle Larsson, the former MVP could initiate much of the offense, while Adebayo may also handle the ball more often than in previous seasons.

Despite concerns over floor spacing and roster depth, Miami continues to receive favorable preseason evaluations. One offseason ranking placed the Heat 11th in the NBA entering the 2026-27 season, while another ranked the Antetokounmpo-Adebayo group as the second-best frontcourt in the Eastern Conference behind only the Philadelphia 76ers.

How Miami’s defense performs once the regular season begins will determine whether the concerns raised by Karalla prove accurate or whether the Heat’s new roster delivers on its expectations.