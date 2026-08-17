Heat Get Bad News as Wizards Enter DeMar DeRozan Race

DeMar DeRozan remains one of the most notable veteran players available in the NBA free agent market. The six-time All-Star has built his career around scoring, mid-range shot creation, and the ability to create offense in isolation situations.

The 37-year-old is coming off a season with the Sacramento Kings in which he averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. His experience and scoring ability continue to make him an option for teams looking to add another established offensive player.

DeRozan’s next destination remains uncertain, but his availability has kept several teams interested. His ability to contribute as a scorer while providing veteran experience could make him a useful addition for a team with a specific role available in its rotation.

Wizards Enter DeMar DeRozan Race as Heat Face New Competition

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Washington Wizards have entered the race for DeRozan, joining the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets among the teams showing interest in the veteran forward.

Stein’s report comes after Washington’s attempt to reunite with Russell Westbrook failed. The Wizards had offered Westbrook a two-year contract, but the veteran guard ended those discussions before announcing his retirement.

That has led Washington to look toward another established veteran. DeRozan could provide the Wizards with scoring, shot creation and experience as they continue to build their roster.

The development also adds more competition for the Miami Heat. Miami has already added Giannis Antetokounmpo and could view DeRozan as another offensive option alongside Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

DeRozan’s production last season helps explain the continued interest. He has averaged more than 20 points per game in 12 NBA seasons.

The veteran forward has played for the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls and Kings during his career. He remains one of the league’s more experienced free agents despite entering his 18th NBA season.

Denver has also been linked with DeRozan. The Nuggets could potentially use his scoring ability as a secondary option alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

With Washington now joining the pursuit, DeRozan’s market has become even more intriguing, but the competition also raises a bigger question about which destination could offer the veteran the most appealing opportunity.

Which Team Could Offer DeMar DeRozan the Best Fit?

Washington could offer DeRozan a significant offensive role. The Wizards are looking to improve after finishing 17-65 last season, and his experience could provide another veteran presence alongside Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

Miami Heat have been searching for additional offensive help, and DeRozan’s ability to create his own shot could address that need.

Denver could provide the most different role of the three. DeRozan would not necessarily need to carry the offense with Jokic and Murray leading the attack. He could instead provide scoring depth and experience while working within a team built around a championship-level core.

The Nuggets have also been linked with DeRozan as a potential veteran-minimum target. He could give Denver another experienced scorer after Tim Hardaway Jr.’s departure.

For DeRozan, the decision could ultimately come down to the role available and what he wants at this stage of his career. Washington could offer more responsibility, while Miami and Denver could provide stronger supporting casts.

With the Wizards now entering the picture, Miami and Denver have another team to contend with. DeRozan’s next decision will determine whether he takes on a major role in Washington or joins a more established contender in Miami or Denver.