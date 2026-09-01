Report: Miami Heat Make Nikola Jovic Trade Decision After New Roster Moves

The Miami Heat’s offseason doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. As if adding a two-time NBA MVP and the fourth-greatest 3-point shooter ever wasn’t enough.

Fresh off landing Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Klay Thompson, to name a few, the Heat still has options to reinforce the roster around Antetokounmpo, who was acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks in June.

One player who has made the rounds in Heat trade speculation this summer is 23-year-old forward Nikola Jovic.

Jovic is coming off a down year after a promising 2024-25 season, where he averaged double figures in points and shot 37 percent from the 3-point line. Jovic was often linked to a trade for Thompson in case the former All-Star was unable to reach a buyout agreement with the Dallas Mavericks. Ultimately, the Heat landed Thompson without having to surrender assets, so where does that leave Jovic?

Miami Heat’s Reported Decision on a Nikola Jovic Trade

There have been conflicting rumors over the Heat’s stance on trading Jovic this summer, but according to Heavy’s own Sean Deveney, Miami is very much open to moving Jovic, one of the team’s few remaining young assets.

“There is trepidation about trading for Jovic, who is certainly available and is still only 23 years old,” Deveney reported recently. “But the remaining contract is a hefty bite for teams to take.”

Perhaps the Heat was too quick to hand Jovic a long-term deal. Before the 2025-26 season, the Heat inked Jovic to a four-year contract worth over $60 million, a deal that is now viewed as a “negative” contract around the NBA, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

If the Heat is unable to move Jovic this summer, it could look to retain him until the trade deadline hoping that Jovic would build his trade value in the first few months of the season.

Miami May Want to Use Star in Deal for Backcourt Addition

Where a Jovic trade may be particularly fruitful for the Heat is if the deal brings back a proven guard to shore up the backcourt. As Heat reporter Ira Winderman noted, the team would likely move Jovic especially if it meant adding a point guard.

“I see this all as a work in progress. Remember, Myron Gardner only has a partial guarantee, so there remains a means to bring in two additional players for the start of the season, with a buyout market that might not be done yet, with the Aug. 29 “stretch” deadline looming,” Winderman wrote in a subscriber-only Q&A. “And, yes, do not rule out trades. The Heat can express all the hope they want with Nikola Jovic, but if the right deal comes along for the right player, this will all be about go-time.”

Now that the Heat has beefed up its frontcourt depth, Jovic could be the odd man out, as Fansided’s Michael Saenz noted.

“That’s the biggest reason why, especially after adding another big man, Jovic is suddenly quite expendable for the Heat,” Saenz wrote. “If he’s not at a development stage where he’s ready to contribute now, there’s really no point for Miami to keep him on the roster. If there’s any window where Jovic rebuilds his trade value even just slightly, and there is some interest out there, I fully expect the Heat to pursue that.”

Amid trade speculation, Jovic has had some shining moments playing for the Serbian national team in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers this summer.

If Jovic bounces back for the Heat next season, it could either help the team on the court or make a trade much easier.