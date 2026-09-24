Report: Miami Heat Make Major Victor Oladipo Decision as Star Targets Return

The 2026 offseason has been chock-full of storylines for the Miami Heat. Even now, more than three months after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo and nearly a month after signing Klay Thompson, there is much speculation about which star the Heat could target next.

One player who has arguably come up the most in Heat speculation is former All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who has made it known this summer that he is making every effort to achieve an NBA comeback. Oladipo, the 34-year-old who last played in 2023, played 54 regular season games with the Heat after the team acquired him ahead of the 2021 trade deadline. Although Oladipo’s time with the Heat was mostly considered a success, Miami has not been in any hurry to fill its remaining roster spot, let alone reunite with Oladipo.

Miami Heat’s Decision on Victor Oladipo Seems Crystal Clear

Oladipo hasn’t generated a ton of interest from teams this offseason. Only the Heat and Sacramento Kings were ever mentioned as potential suitors, but that was before the Kings signed veteran guards Ben Simmons and Elfrid Payton, effectively removing Oladipo from their list of potential targets. So, where does that leave Oladipo’s chances of reuniting with the Heat? According to team insider Ira Winderman, Oladipo won’t be receiving a call from Miami, at least for now.

“First, D’Angelo Russell, at least for the moment remains with the Grizzlies, although a buyout or a waiver certainly is possible,” Winderman wrote in a subscriber-only article. “With Gabe Vincent, it could be a matter of requiring a degree of guarantee. And with Victor Oladipo, being in win-now mode likely means sentiment being pushed aside. If anything, the Russell possibility is why you wait to see what might shake free during the preseason. At the moment, the Heat have room below their hard cap for only one veteran at the NBA minimum. So you have to be selective, and patient.”

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald recently reported that the Heat intends to keep its final roster open “for a while,” another indication that signing Oladipo or another veteran guard isn’t an immediate priority, and could instead wait for another player to shake free in the buyout market. Jackson mentioned Kings star Zach LaVine as a potential option.

Oladipo May Get Left Waiting

From hosting a pro day open to all NBA personnel to personally writing a letter to GMs, Oladipo has gone to great lengths in pursuit of another opportunity.

The Heat has surely picked up on that, with Winderman reporting earlier this month that Miami has “monitored” Oladipo, who was granted permission to work out at Kaseya Center this offseason. But the Heat has higher priorities in mind.

“At a certain point, a team in win-now mode has to draw a valuation line between players who can be developed/reclaimed and those needed to be able to contribute in the moment, without questions of whether they are healthy enough or still skilled enough,” Winderman wrote.

Oladipo has over 500 career games under his belt. He is a two-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA selection. He has surely accomplished enough to earn another opportunity. Now whether that opportunity ever arrives remains to be seen.